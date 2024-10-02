The Prince of Wales visits Earthshot Prize Finalist ENSO

The Prince of Wales visited 2023 Earthshot Prize Finalist ENSO in West London yesterday, as they announced a new partnership with Uber to roll-out their low-emission electric vehicle tyres across the UK and USA.

London-born tech company ENSO was a Finalist in the Clean Our Air category at the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards, and earlier this year announced a $500 million carbon-neutral tyre factory in the USA as part of its expansion.

Hannah Jones, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, said:

“The Earthshot Prize spotlights climate solutions from around the world, helping speed them to scale to reach their potential and create true impact. We are proud that the partnership between Uber and 2023 Earthshot Finalist ENSO, with its groundbreaking solution in the transportation space, provides a perfect example of how the Prize can use its convening power to connect businesses with innovators to find new ways to address the challenges we collectively face.”

On the visit, His Royal Highness met representatives from ENSO and Uber, before helping to fit an ENSO tyre to one of Uber's electric vehicles.