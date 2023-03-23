Buckingham Palace
The Prince of Wales visits Poland
The Prince of Wales has arrived in Warsaw as part of a two-day trip to Poland to thank British and Polish troops involved in the war in Ukraine, as well as to learn more about how the country has cared for displaced Ukrainian refugees.
Day One
The Prince of Wales carried out engagements in Rzeszow where he heard about the support that British and Polish military personnel have been providing to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
His Royal Highness firstly visited the 3rd Brigade Territorial Defence Force who have been heavily involved in providing support to Ukraine. Whilst at the base, The Prince met the Polish Defence Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, and spoke to Polish and British troops about the strong companionship they have formed since working together to support Ukraine.
I’m here because I want to personally thank the Polish and British troops working in close and crucial partnership. I also want to pay tribute to the inspiring humanity of the Polish people. You have opened your hearts as much as your homes.
Following this, The Prince visited a British army base in Rzeszow to meet with British military personnel and learn more about the work they have been carrying out with the Polish Armed Forces to deliver support to Ukraine.The personnel are predominantly made up of Royal Artillery, plus an augmentation force drawn from different regiments across the UK.
