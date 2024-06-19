The Prince of Wales visits the England Men’s football team to wish them luck ahead of EURO 2024

The Prince of Wales, President of The FA, visited St George’s Park to wish the England Men’s football team luck ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament.

His Royal Highness was greeted by England Head Coach Gareth Southgate before presenting the 26 players with their shirts and chatting to them about their experiences as part of the squad.

Schools from across the Midlands were also invited to St George’s Park to attend a festival of football as part of the England team’s send off – and The Prince of Wales, joined by England captain Harry Kane and striker Ollie Watkins, as well as former England women’s international Jill Scott, dropped into the festival where the schools were playing a series of friendly fixtures against each other.