The Prince of Wales visits the Northeast of England

The Prince of Wales has visited the Northeast of England to carry out two engagements in Seaham and Newcastle.

His Royal Highness began his day in the region with a visit to Earthshot Prize 2022 Finalist, Low Carbon Materials, to learn more about how they create their innovative, low-carbon construction material alternatives.

Since becoming an Earthshot Prize Finalist, Low Carbon Materials has been able to expand its work further, developing new products and building partnerships to help accelerate their mission to decarbonise the construction industry.

This has included a major partnership with National Highways to help reach its commitment to reaching net zero emissions from construction and maintenance activity by 2040.

The Prince of Wales then travelled to James’ Place in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne to hear about the crucial lifeline that the charity’s new centre provides to men experiencing suicidal crisis in the region.

His Royal Highness toured the building and spent time meeting staff and service users who have been supported by the charity, before officially opening the site. He had previously opened the charity’s first centre in Liverpool in 2018, and its London site in 2022.

James’ Place has helped more than 140 men since opening its doors for referrals in January and has treated over 2,300 men across its locations.