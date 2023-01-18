Buckingham Palace
The Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery in Luton
The Princess of Wales has visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.
Foxcubs Nursery is an early years’ service run by the Early Years Alliance which offers 70 places for local children aged between two and five years old. With a focus on learning through play, the nursery offers places to families eligible for free childcare and early education, and encourages parents to be involved in the life of the nursery.
During her visit, The Princess of Wales met early childhood educators and discussed the role early years settings play in shaping a child’s development.
Her Royal Highness also joined a discussion with parents about the support that the nursery provides them on both a day-to-day basis as well as in the long term social and emotional development of their child.
The Princess of Wales has long been an advocate for the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes and founded The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, which works to raise awareness of and promote collaborative action on early childhood to transform society for generations to come
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/princess-of-wales-visits-foxcubs-nursery-luton
