The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home

Oxford House is a family-run nursing home that first opened its doors to residents in 1980.

The Princess of Wales visited Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough on Tuesday 21 February to meet staff and residents.

The home provides nursing care for up to 34 residents, supporting them to live as full a life as possible, and prides itself on providing outstanding levels of care delivered within a homely and comfortable environment.

During her visit to the home, Her Royal Highness heard more about Oxford House’s use of cutting edge, interactive technology to stimulate and enrich the daily lives of residents.

This includes the use of an interactive sensory table which was purchased in 2020 as a creative response to the pandemic and associated restrictions, and a new interactive wall which will be used to support residents with dementia.

Oxford House also operates a domiciliary care organisation, Oxford House Community Care, which provides support to enable people in the local area to reside safely and independently in their own homes.

The Princess also joined residents taking part in a pancake making activity to mark Shrove Tuesday, before visiting the home’s award-winning garden to meet with staff and volunteers.