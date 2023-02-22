Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home
Oxford House is a family-run nursing home that first opened its doors to residents in 1980.
The Princess of Wales visited Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough on Tuesday 21 February to meet staff and residents.
The home provides nursing care for up to 34 residents, supporting them to live as full a life as possible, and prides itself on providing outstanding levels of care delivered within a homely and comfortable environment.
During her visit to the home, Her Royal Highness heard more about Oxford House’s use of cutting edge, interactive technology to stimulate and enrich the daily lives of residents.
This includes the use of an interactive sensory table which was purchased in 2020 as a creative response to the pandemic and associated restrictions, and a new interactive wall which will be used to support residents with dementia.
Oxford House also operates a domiciliary care organisation, Oxford House Community Care, which provides support to enable people in the local area to reside safely and independently in their own homes.
The Princess also joined residents taking part in a pancake making activity to mark Shrove Tuesday, before visiting the home’s award-winning garden to meet with staff and volunteers.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/princess-wales-visits-oxford-house-nursing-home
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The King visits Ukrainian military recruits undertaking training in the UK21/02/2023 09:20:00
Ukrainian military recruits are currently being trained by British and international partner forces in the UK.
Milton Keynes celebrates City status17/02/2023 14:25:00
The King visited Milton Keynes at it celebrated being granted city status
The King meets members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora communities, following the recent earthquakes in the region15/02/2023 11:20:00
Yesterday in London, The King met members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora community in a show of support to those affected during this difficult time.
Queen Mary’s Crown is removed from display at the Tower of London ahead of the Coronation14/02/2023 14:10:00
Queen Mary’s Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort on Saturday, 6th May 2023. Queen Mary’s Crown will be used for the Coronation of The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey.
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Cornwall10/02/2023 10:20:00
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their first joint official visit to Cornwall since taking on the roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
The King visits Leighton House10/02/2023 09:20:00
The King yesterday visited the newly-renovated museum Leighton House to hear about the artistic partnership with Turquoise Mountain, the charity founded by the then Prince of Wales to preserve and develop traditional craft practices across Afghanistan, Myanmar, and the Middle East
The Queen Consort visits STORM Family Centre in Battersea, London09/02/2023 14:15:00
To mark the charity's 19th anniversary, The Queen Consort today visited the STORM Family Centre, which supports people affected by domestic violence and offers services to young and older people within the community.
The Princess Royal starts the My Name'5 Doddie Charity Foundation Ride08/02/2023 16:15:00
As Patron of Scottish Rugby Union and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, The Princess Royal officially started the 555 mile charity bike ride.