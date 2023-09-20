Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Princess of Wales visits Streets of Growth
The Princess of Wales has visited Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in east London which is working to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence and criminality.
Streets of Growth specialises in targeted outreach and intervention to re-engage young people aged 15-25, taking an approach that balances organisation-led and community-led engagement.
Over the past two decades it has transformed the lives of over 5,000 young people.
The organisation was established in 2001, inspired by a research visit to see the work of Roca in Boston, which The Prince and Princess of Wales visited during their time in the city in December 2022.
Like Roca, Streets of Growth aim to tackle harm and create systems change through using neuroscience and cognitive skills to help break negative behavioural patterns and consequently play a central role in building thriving communities.
Streets of Growth’s Appropriate Intervention Bridging Model looks at lifestyle, environment, education and careers. Frontline staff engage vulnerable young people who have experienced harm and trauma through a tailored pathway of specialised intervention coaching, skills development, social action and work experience across a wide range of sectors.
During her visit, The Princess will meet frontline staff to hear about the approach that Streets of Growth takes to identify, support and coach young people at risk. Many of the organisation’s staff were once young clients who have transformed their own lives and are now supporting other young people to transform theirs.
Her Royal Highness will then spend time with individuals who have been supported by Streets of Growth; hearing first hand about the impact the organisation’s work has had on their lives.
The Princess will also meet with a representative from Unite Students, who have provided the new space for Streets of Growth at their flagship student accommodation building in east London, helping to increase the capacity of the organisation to work in this area.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2023-09-20/the-princess-of-wales-visits-streets-of-growth
