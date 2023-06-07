Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Princess of Wales visits the Windsor Family Hub
The Princess of Wales has visited the Windsor Family Hub to learn about the important work they do to support families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
The Windsor Family Hub is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit community interest company which provides children’s services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. It offers a wide variety of services designed to support parents, carers and children of all ages including universal provision delivered through family hubs.
During her visit, The Princess of Wales joined a number of different groups accessing the early years set of services, including a group of parents taking part in a stress management course, a health visitor session and a baby massage course.
Her Royal Highness heard from parents about the support they are receiving through these services and from the staff delivering them.
The Princess has dedicated her time to raising awareness of the critical importance of early childhood and in January 2023, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched Shaping Us, a long-term campaign. The Shaping Us campaign aims to transform the issue of early childhood from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.
The campaign also highlights that, by focusing our collective time, energy, and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around all children and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2023-06-06/the-princess-of-wales-visits-the-windsor-family-hub
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The King commissions 'Windrush: Portraits of a Pioneering Generation'07/06/2023 10:20:00
Marking the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to British shores in 1948, His Majesty The King has commissioned ten leading artists, from Britain and abroad, to create portraits of ten pioneering members of the Windrush Generation.
The King honours Royal Navy personnel who took part in Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession31/05/2023 11:15:00
His Majesty The King has presented Royal Victorian Order honours to around 150 Royal Naval personnel who took part in Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Procession.
The Duke of Edinburgh visits Liverpool and Leicestershire18/05/2023 10:15:00
Read more about The Duke of Edinburgh's day in Liverpool and Leicestershire on Tuesday 16 May 2023.
The King welcomes the 2023 winners of The Prince’s Trust Awards to Buckingham Palace18/05/2023 09:15:00
At a special reception at Buckingham Palace, The King met the 2023 Prince’s Trust Award winners and celebrity ambassadors.
The Princess of Wales marks Mental Health Awareness Week17/05/2023 13:15:00
To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, The Princess of Wales will carry out engagements on Tuesday 16 and Thursday 18 May. Her Royal Highness’ visits will include conversations with young people about the importance of ensuring that they are equipped with tools to be able to process and deal with the challenges they are facing in a healthy and positive way.
The Duchess of Edinburgh hosts the Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace17/05/2023 12:15:00
The annual event has been hosted in the Buckingham Palace Garden since 1921.
Coronation Artists05/05/2023 14:20:00
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort have commissioned five artists to capture some of the most significant moments of the Coronation Weekend.
Garden Parties 202304/05/2023 11:20:00
To celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort, two Garden Parties will take place in the Buckingham Palace Garden in 2023, as well as one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.