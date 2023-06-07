The Princess of Wales visits the Windsor Family Hub

The Princess of Wales has visited the Windsor Family Hub to learn about the important work they do to support families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.

The Windsor Family Hub is run by Achieving for Children, a not-for-profit community interest company which provides children’s services for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. It offers a wide variety of services designed to support parents, carers and children of all ages including universal provision delivered through family hubs.

During her visit, The Princess of Wales joined a number of different groups accessing the early years set of services, including a group of parents taking part in a stress management course, a health visitor session and a baby massage course.

Her Royal Highness heard from parents about the support they are receiving through these services and from the staff delivering them.

The Princess has dedicated her time to raising awareness of the critical importance of early childhood and in January 2023, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched Shaping Us, a long-term campaign. The Shaping Us campaign aims to transform the issue of early childhood from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

The campaign also highlights that, by focusing our collective time, energy, and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around all children and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come.