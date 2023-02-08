Buckingham Palace
The Princess Royal starts the My Name'5 Doddie Charity Foundation Ride
As Patron of Scottish Rugby Union and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, The Princess Royal officially started the 555 mile charity bike ride.
To start the ride, The Princess Royal presented the Scotland vs Wales Six Nations match ball at Gloucester Rugby Club ahead of the Doddie Weir Cup (Saturday 11th February).
The Doddie Cup 555 Ride is an epic 555 mile journey in support of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.
Receiving the ball was Rob Wainwright, Weir’s Scotland and British & Irish Lions team mate, who will lead a 200-strong peloton from Principality Stadium in Cardiff to Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday.
Riders will embark on a gruelling route via rugby clubs across Wales, England and Scotland in time for the Scotland vs Wales Six Nations Championship match on Saturday 11th February, where The Princess Royal will receive the match ball.
The ride takes place during the last week of Doddie Aid 2023, a national fundraising event where over 38,000 fundraisers across the UK have already rallied to raise as much money as possible for MND research.
