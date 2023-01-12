The Princess Royal visits Cyprus

The Princess Royal has been in Cyprus meeting British Forces Personnel and their families.

The visit started at the Residence of the British High Commissioner, where Her Royal Highness joined a reception for UK/Cyprus relations.

The Princess also had a meeting with the President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, at the Presidential Palace.

As Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps, Her Royal Highness then met personnel from the Royal Logistic Corps who are currently serving with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), which is known as Operation TOSCA.

The Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) provides logistic support functions to the British Army and are currently on a six-month UN tour of duty and are responsible for maintaining the integrity of the Buffer Zone in Cyprus.

During the visit, The Princess was able to view different areas of the Buffer Zone and Nicosia, including the Ledra Palace Hotel and the abandoned Nicosia International Airport.

There was also the opportunity to visit Wayne’s Keep Military Cemetery in Nicosia, where there was a short Service of Remembrance and Wreath Laying Ceremony.

Managed by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), the cemetery contains the graves over 600 British military personnel.

Her Royal Highness later opened Queen Berengaria Military School on the Eastern Sovereign Base Area – a newly built school which serves the British military communities from Dhekelia and Ayios Nikolaos.