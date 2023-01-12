Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Princess Royal visits Cyprus
The Princess Royal has been in Cyprus meeting British Forces Personnel and their families.
The visit started at the Residence of the British High Commissioner, where Her Royal Highness joined a reception for UK/Cyprus relations.
The Princess also had a meeting with the President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, at the Presidential Palace.
As Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps, Her Royal Highness then met personnel from the Royal Logistic Corps who are currently serving with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), which is known as Operation TOSCA.
The Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) provides logistic support functions to the British Army and are currently on a six-month UN tour of duty and are responsible for maintaining the integrity of the Buffer Zone in Cyprus.
During the visit, The Princess was able to view different areas of the Buffer Zone and Nicosia, including the Ledra Palace Hotel and the abandoned Nicosia International Airport.
There was also the opportunity to visit Wayne’s Keep Military Cemetery in Nicosia, where there was a short Service of Remembrance and Wreath Laying Ceremony.
Managed by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), the cemetery contains the graves over 600 British military personnel.
Her Royal Highness later opened Queen Berengaria Military School on the Eastern Sovereign Base Area – a newly built school which serves the British military communities from Dhekelia and Ayios Nikolaos.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/princess-royal-visits-cyprus
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
A statement from Buckingham Palace and Ngozi Fulani, Founder of Sistah Space19/12/2022 12:25:00
A meeting took place this morning, 16th December, at Buckingham Palace between Ms Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, and Lady Susan Hussey to address the incident that took place at a Palace reception last month.
The King celebrates the 40th anniversary of Business in the Community07/12/2022 16:10:00
The King has joined a special event at Central Hall Westminster to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Business in the Community (BITC).
The Earl and Countess of Wessex attend the Royal Variety Performance02/12/2022 16:20:00
The Earl and Countess of Wessex attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Thursday, 1st December 2022.
The Princess of Wales visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre10/11/2022 11:05:00
The Princess of Wales, as Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, has visited Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, London.
The King visits Yorkshire09/11/2022 13:05:00
The King is in Yorkshire this week, meeting communities involved in farming and food retail, as well local cultural and business initiatives.
Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Reception03/11/2022 10:25:00
Over 200 medallists were invited to the special event at Buckingham Palace
The King joins celebrations at Buckingham Palace to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the arrival of British Asians from Uganda to the United Kingdom03/11/2022 10:15:00
His Majesty The King has joined celebrations at Buckingham Palace to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Resettlement of British Asians from Uganda in the United Kingdom.
The Prince of Wales attends the 10th annual Tusk conservation awards02/11/2022 14:25:00
At Hampton Court Palace, The Prince of Wales celebrated the work of leading Africa-based conservationists at the annual Tusk Conservation Awards.
His Majesty The King is announced as Captain General Royal Marines on the 358th Anniversary of the Corps28/10/2022 16:05:00
His Majesty The King will serve as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines, taking on the role of Captain General. The announcement comes on the 358th anniversary of the founding of the Corps of Royal Marines, which were formed on 28th October 1664 during the reign of King Charles II.