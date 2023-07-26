Buckingham Palace
The Princess Royal visits HMS Albion
Read more about Her Royal Highness's visit to HMS Albion, as it sailed from Glen Douglas on 20th July 2023.
The Princess Royal has visited HMS Albion off the West Coast of Scotland.
Whilst onboard, The Princess Royal met members of the Ship’s company and witnessed the Ship leaving harbour from Glen Douglas. The Princess Royal also heard about the Ship’s operational activity over the last 12 months, including deployments to the Mediterranean, the High North and the Baltic.
HMS Albion was the first NATO Ship to visit Finland after it became a member and visited Den Helder in the Netherlands to mark the 50th anniversary of the UK-Netherlands Amphibious Force.
The Princess Royal has been Lady Sponsor of HMS Albion since its launch in 2001.
