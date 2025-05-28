The Princess Royal visits Liverpool

Following the terrible incident during Liverpool's FC's Premier League title parade on Monday, The Princess Royal has visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital to thank nurses, consultants and paramedics, as well as representatives from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the football club, after 47 people were injured.

Medical staff who treated those injured when a car drove into crowds at the parade told The Princess Royal they were “very, very fortunate” there were not more major injuries.

Her Royal Highness was also told the planning that had taken place for major incidents kicked in on the day and processes worked.

Earlier in the day, The King issued a message following the incident:

It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for so many could end in such distressing circumstances. At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.

Read His Majesty's message in full here.

The Princess was already due to be in Liverpool on Tuesday to visit Cunard ship the Queen Anne, which arrived on Monday as part of the shipping line’s 185th anniversary celebrations.

A photo exhibition which had been due to be held to celebrate the anniversary was cancelled following the incident at the parade.