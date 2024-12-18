The Princess Royal visits The Royal Logistic Corps in South Cerney

The Princess Royal visited 29 Regiment The Royal Logisitc Corps (RLC) at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks in South Cerney.

29 Regiment RLC is the Army’s centre of gravity for both movements support and postal and courier capabilities. It operates out of the Joint Air Mounting Centre in South Cerney. They ensure that all people, kit and equipment are deployed safely and securely across all modes of transport around the globe.

During the visit, The Princess Royal met a number of soldiers from 29 Regiment who have deployed all over the world on exercises and operations.

Her Royal Highness had a chance to see the vast amount of kit and equipment ready to be sent to support Op INTERFLEX. She also had an opportunity to see the kit and equipment that the Ukrainian conscripts are being issued whilst also talking with a number of Ukrainian personnel.

The visit culminated in a regimental photo of 29 Regiment RLC outside their headquarters at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks.