Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Princess Royal visits The Royal Logistic Corps in South Cerney
The Princess Royal visited 29 Regiment The Royal Logisitc Corps (RLC) at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks in South Cerney.
29 Regiment RLC is the Army’s centre of gravity for both movements support and postal and courier capabilities. It operates out of the Joint Air Mounting Centre in South Cerney. They ensure that all people, kit and equipment are deployed safely and securely across all modes of transport around the globe.
During the visit, The Princess Royal met a number of soldiers from 29 Regiment who have deployed all over the world on exercises and operations.
Her Royal Highness had a chance to see the vast amount of kit and equipment ready to be sent to support Op INTERFLEX. She also had an opportunity to see the kit and equipment that the Ukrainian conscripts are being issued whilst also talking with a number of Ukrainian personnel.
The visit culminated in a regimental photo of 29 Regiment RLC outside their headquarters at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2024-12-17/the-princess-royal-visits-the-royal-logistic-corps-in-south-cerney
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The King's Gold Medal for Poetry 202417/12/2024 14:10:00
The King has approved the award of His Majesty’s Gold Medal for Poetry for the year 2024 to George Szirtes.
State Visit by The Amir of the State of Qatar04/12/2024 13:10:00
The Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, accompanied by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, is currently in the UK for an official State Visit at the invitation of The King.
The Duchess of Edinburgh joins challenge walk for Children in Need in Windsor13/11/2024 13:10:00
The Duchess of Edinburgh has joined Emily, a young person with cerebral palsy, as she embarked on The Long Walk in Windsor as part of BBC Children in Need and The One Show’s fundraiser, The Challenge Squad.
The King attends a London Symphony Orchestra concert17/10/2024 10:20:00
The performance celebrated the cultural relations between the Cities of Genoa and London, as well as marking 120 years of the LSO, of which His Majesty is Patron.
The Prince of Wales joins American Football stars at NFL Foundation UK event16/10/2024 13:10:00
The Prince of Wales attended a community event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK in Kennington, South London yesterday.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visit Malta08/10/2024 13:10:00
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh recurrently in Malta to mark the 60th anniversary of the country's independence and celebrate its shared heritage with the UK.
The Prince of Wales visits Earthshot Prize Finalist ENSO02/10/2024 12:10:00
The Prince of Wales visited 2023 Earthshot Prize Finalist ENSO in West London yesterday, as they announced a new partnership with Uber to roll-out their low-emission electric vehicle tyres across the UK and USA.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester visit Northern Ireland18/09/2024 11:25:00
From Friday 13th to Sunday 15th September, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were in Northern Ireland to meet members of the community and celebrate their work locally.