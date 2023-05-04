Buckingham Palace
The Princess Royal visits Wellington Barracks ahead of the Coronation
The Princess Royal has visited Wellington Barracks to meet Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers of the Household Division who are taking part in the Coronation
As Colonel of The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons), yesterday (3rd May 2023) The Princess Royal visited Wellington Barracks to meet Officers and senior Non-Commissioned Officers of The Household Division participating in the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.
Upon arrival, The Princess Royal was received by General Officer Commanding London District, Major General Christopher Ghika before having a photograph with approximately 200 hundred Household Division Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers taking part in the Coronation.
Following this, in the Officers’ Mess The Princess Royal was able to meet and thank some of the Officers presented to her by General Ghika:
- Colonel, Life Guards, Lieutenant General Sir Edward Smyth Osborne
- Colonel, Coldstream Guards, Lieutenant General Sir James Bucknall
- Commander Household Cavalry and Silver Stick in Waiting, Colonel Mark Berry
- Chief of Staff London District, Colonel Jeremy Bagshaw
- Silver Stick Adjutant, Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Griffin
- The Brigade Major, Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw
- Garrison Sergeant Major Vernon Stokes
- A selection of Household Division Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers
The Blues and Royals, a Regiment of The Household Cavalry, was formed in 1969 following the amalgamation of the Royal Horse Guards (The Blues) and the 1st Royal Dragoons (The Royals). The Princess Royal has been Colonel of The Blues and Royals since 1998.
The Household Division is formed of 7 Regiments. 2 Regiments of Household Cavalry and 5 of Foot Guards.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2023-05-03/the-princess-royal-visits-wellington-barracks-ahead-of-the-coronation
