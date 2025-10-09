The Priorities of a New Franco-German Covenant

To defend Europe against geopolitical and economic turbulence, the Franco-German duo must be re-energised to act now.

The war in Ukraine, the arrival of a new United States administration, the risk of being marginalised in a new geo-economic context and very low productivity growth in Europe call for strong Franco-German leadership. There is little room for delay or manoeuvre: by the summer of 2026, France will be too focused on the 2027 presidential election to consider large-scale European political projects. The time to act is now, and it is in this context that some 20 French and German economists, brought together by the Franco-German Council of Economic Experts, have just submitted five reports to the two governments.

Defence is the first priority. The war in Ukraine has reminded us that Europe must invest both in basic equipment, essential in a war of attrition, and in cutting-edge technologies: autonomous drones, space systems and hypersonic weapons. Currently, and in the absence of a single defence market, each country is multiplying its national orders, resulting in additional costs and stifling innovation. The creation of joint projects and common assets, possibly financed by shared debt, would make it possible to move forward.

Second priority: productivity and innovation. Europe is falling increasingly behind the United States and China, particularly in artificial intelligence. The report proposes creating a Franco-German Agency similar to the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) established back in the 1950s and capable of financing disruptive innovation on a scale comparable to that of the United States.

France is banking on nuclear power, while Germany relies on renewables. Without coordination between the two top European economies, these choices risk colliding head-on

Next, the leaders of France and Germany are encouraged to build a joint ‘AI gigafactory’, equipped with more than 100,000 processors, which would allow Europe to catch up on its massive backlog in high-performance computing.

Another proposal: a fund to democratize innovation, so that access to scientific and entrepreneurial careers no longer depends on income or gender. These measures must be accompanied by an offensive to create a true single market for innovation. Implementing Europe’s ‘28th Regime’ – a unified legal framework designed to help innovative companies, particularly start-ups, scale across the EU by providing a single set of harmonized corporate, insolvency, labour and tax laws instead of navigating the 27 different national legal systems – would offer start-ups a harmonised legal framework, avoiding the additional costs associated with disparate national rules.

A third area requiring immediate attention: energy. France is banking on nuclear power, while Germany relies on renewables. Without coordination between the two top European economies, these choices risk colliding head-on. The Economic Experts’ report recommends joint auction systems, a bilateral council bringing together governments and network operators, and a shared research program on hydrogen and key technologies.

