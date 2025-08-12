The Promise Data and Evidence Group 12 Month Work Programme

The Promise Data and Evidence Group’s work programme for June 2025 and June 2026, to bring together analysts from across organisations to improve the data infrastructure and shape long-term research priorities.

Part of

Background

The Promise Story of Progress

Understanding progress across the breadth and depth of The Promise requires very different types of data, collected and analysed at different levels, at different frequencies, and in different ways. There are three related but distinct questions that any work to understand progress must focus on answering:

How is Scotland doing in its progress towards keeping The Promise? How are organisations doing in their work to keep The Promise? Does the care community feel the impact of The Promise being kept?

When taken together, the answers to the three questions are collectively referred to as The Promise Story of Progress. It is not possible to tell the overall story of progress without a focus on all three questions.

The Promise Story of Progress was published on 18 December 2024.

The Promise Data and Evidence Group

The Role of the Data and Evidence Group (DEG) is to bring a network of analysts (and/or those with data and evidence responsibilities) from across sectors and organisations together to review the current data and evidence landscape. From this, activities to improve data infrastructure, as well as longer term research priorities and projects, will be identified and supported and incorporated into the wider programme of work to improve our understanding of progress.

Purpose

The Data and Evidence Group will work to improve the data and evidence landscape over the next five years. The purpose of this document is to present the work programme for the group between June 2025 and June 2026.

Click here for the full press release