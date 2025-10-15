The purpose of Ethics and Values in a project context webinar

Many professional bodies aspire to an Ethical Code and most organisations set out the Values they hold important. This webinar explored what that means for the rest of us.

Moral relativism is the view that judgments of what is right or wrong only have meaning depending on your particular standpoint. It means there are no absolute right or wrong answers to questions of ethics or values.

This webinar asked whether this view is appropriate in the workplace, and in a project context in particular.

Our panel consisted of experts from the fields of philosophy and project management and examines the practicalities of instilling a sense of ‘corporate culture’ into an organisation.

Project teams can often be embedded within client organisations. What happens when your culture and values differ from theirs?

We gathering our audience’s own experience in this area and discussed this with our panel.

Webinar resources

The panel have kindly allowed their presented material to be made available for viewing. The webinar recording on Vimeo and the slides on Slideshare, will shortly be available in our APM resources area and also embedded below for reference.

The panel are reviewing the questions submitted during the broadcast, and as an additional resource the answers will be added shortly.

This webinar content is suitable for professionals with any knowledge level of the project profession.

Speaker panel

Prof. Adam Boddison OBE, APM Chief Executive – LinkedIn

Adam joined APM as Chief Executive (CE) in September 2021 having formerly held CE and senior executive roles in multiple educational organisations.

Beyond APM, Adam has a portfolio of consultancy and volunteering supporting organisations and initiatives that benefit society.

Adam is a Visiting Professor at the Stranmillis University College and the University of Leicester (School of Business). He has authored several books and is a qualified clinical hypnotherapist.

In 2022, Adam was awarded the OBE for services to children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Laura Ewen is Director in Major Projects Advisory team, KPMG’s – a multi-disciplinary team of cross-sector infrastructure and transformation experts.

She is an outcome-focused leader, specialising in complex programme & project management, and is particularly passionate about the human and organisational side of change. She helps make strategy real and has extensive experience in delivering the right programmes in the right way, with a sharp focus on affordability, deliverability and Value for Money.

Laura has worked across a range of public sectors including water, healthcare, transport, defence and environment; leading large-scale projects to deliver programme mobilisation, organisational maturity, intelligent client readiness, transformation management, strategic planning, capability improvement, operating model and strategic stakeholder management. She also brings extensive experience of working at board level leading strategic campaigns in communication and culture across large-scale teams. As Programme Director Laura has led high profile investment programmes to drive growth and greater collaboration. Prior to joining KPMG in 2017, Laura developed her craft at CH2M, now Jacobs, with experience in London, Bristol and Denver, U.S.





Robert Dilts has a global reputation as a developer, author, coach, trainer and consultant in the fields of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Success Factor Modelling (SFM) and is co-founder of NLP University in Santa Cruz, California and Dilts Strategy Group. He is also co-founder (with Dr. Stephen Gilligan) of the International Association for Generative Change (IAGC).

Robert has authored or co-authored more than thirty books and fifty articles on a variety of topics relating to personal and professional development including From Coach to Awakener, Strategies of Genius, Sleight of Mouth, The Power of Mindset Change (with Mickey Feher) and Generative Coaching and The Hero’s Journey: A Voyage of Self Discovery (with Dr. Stephen Gilligan).

Robert’s book series on Success Factor Modeling identifies key characteristics and capabilities shared by successful entrepreneurs, teams and ventures. For the past forty-five years, Robert has conducted trainings and workshops around the world for a range of organisations, institutes and government bodies.

Host

Tim Lyons, APM People Interest Network Lead

With a background in projects spanning more than 40 years, Tim has worked as a project consultant specialising in the outcome-focused delivery of large, complex, multi-disciplinary programmes for clients including Crossrail (Elizabeth Line), Network Rail, ExxonMobil, Siemens and in the IP development sector.

His first career was in broadcasting, where he designed and built commercial radio station studio complexes in Manchester, Cardiff and Bristol, latterly working behind the microphone as a presenter and programme producer.

Tim now writes and presents extensively on matters relating to the human and neurological aspects of projects, including communication, ethics and coaching. He holds an Honours degree in Philosophy, a Master’s degree in Coaching and NeuroLinguistic Programming (NLP) and is an NLP Master Practitioner and International Coach. He is the APM People Interest Network Lead volunteer, and an APM Fellow.