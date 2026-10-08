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The Putin Tax and the Cost of Russian Hostility to Britain
Britain repeatedly uses sanctions to impose costs on Russia. But what does Russian hostility cost Britain? A new report asks a question government must answer.
On 1 October, the UK government announced its latest round of sanctions against Russia in response to the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Alongside providing financial and military support, issuing sanctions in response to Moscow’s illegal war of aggression has been central to the response of Ukraine’s allies since 2022 as they seek to restrict the funding and resourcing of the Russian military.
But Russia’s hostility is not restricted to its military action in Ukraine. Sabotage and cyberattacks also target European countries. While these attacks cannot be compared with those suffered on a daily, and hourly, basis by Ukrainians, they do inflict costs on the UK, costs that the government has yet to assess and articulate systematically.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/putin-tax-and-cost-russian-hostility-britain
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