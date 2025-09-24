Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Queen attends ‘The Queen’s Reading Room Festival’ at Chatsworth House
Her Majesty has visited Chatsworth House for ‘The Queen’s Reading Room Festival’ which is now in its third year. During the visit, The Queen met people participating in one of the charity’s grassroots outreach programmes, watched a performance of Jane Austen’s work, and joined a reception with literary figures taking part in the festival.
The Queen’s visit began with Her Majesty joining the conclusion of a discussion about the positive impact of reading on mental health supported by local domestic violence charity, The Elm Foundation, and neuroscientist, Professor Sam Wass.
As The Queen’s Reading Room Festival coincides with the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth, The Queen viewed a performance of Austen’s work by author, Gill Hornby, and actor, Fiona Shaw, before viewing a selection of artefacts from the Jane Austen House museum.
The Queen’s Reading Room, launched by The Queen in 2023, is a charity celebrating and promoting the transformative power of books in the UK and beyond. The charity was born from an Instagram book club launched in lockdown of 2021.
During the visit, Her Majesty donated books to The Queen’s Reading Room Book Donation point. All books donated across the festival will be distributed to The Elm Foundation service users. Here, The Queen also met members of the public who were arriving for a showing of Pride and Prejudice on the lawns of the House.
The Queen later attended a reception with literary figures taking part in the festival including Jilly Cooper, Richard Osman, Jojo Moyes, Robert Harris, Rupert Everett, Alan Titchmarsh, Sebastian Faulks, Helen Fielding, Kathryn Drysdale and Julia Quinn.
Through neuroscientific research, the charity seeks to discover and celebrate the unique power of books to improve brain health, mental health and social connection. Its study using brain scans and skin conductance tests found that just five minutes of reading fiction both reduces stress by nearly 20% and improves the brain’s capacity to manage stress; all while boosting concentration and focus and reducing feelings of loneliness.
The Queen’s Reading Room seeks to promote the accessibility and joy of stories and storytelling, and it reaches more than 12 million people in 182 countries around the world each year with its free, educational content around books; as well as staging major festivals and events around the UK and internationally.
Read more about The Queen’s work with literacy here.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2025-09-23/the-queen-attends-the-queens-reading-room-festival-at-chatsworth-house
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
State Visit by The President and First Lady of the United States18/09/2025 10:10:00
The President of the United States, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump are currently in the UK for an official State Visit as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Alberta, Canada10/09/2025 15:20:00
The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Alberta, Canada, from Thursday 4th September to Tuesday 9th September to attend the Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament and to undertake a series of engagements celebrating British Canadian partnerships and charitable work in the region.
Arrangements for the Funeral of HRH The Duchess of Kent08/09/2025 16:10:00
The Funeral of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16th September at 1400hrs BST.
The Queen visits patronages in Cornwall03/09/2025 13:20:00
The Queen has spent the day in Cornwall, visiting longstanding patronages ShelterBox, Cornwall Community Fund, and Cornwall Air Ambulance.
80th Anniversary of VJ Day15/08/2025 16:05:00
80 years ago, Victory over Japan (VJ) Day marked the surrender of Japan forces, which essentially ended the Second World War. The King, The Queen and members of the Royal Family have attended events across the UK to mark the historic occasion.
A message from The King to mark the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings in London.07/07/2025 16:10:00
Today, as we mark twenty years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible Summer’s day.
Holyrood Week 202503/07/2025 11:15:00
The King, The Queen and Members of the Royal Family are visiting Scotland for Royal Week. Each year, the Monarch spends a week visiting various regions in Scotland, meeting Scots from all walks of life and hosting thousands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of their good work.
Garter Day at Windsor Castle 202519/06/2025 10:20:00
The King and Queen, and Members of the Royal Family, have attended a service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.