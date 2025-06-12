The Queen celebrates 30 years of The Women's Prize for Fiction

The Queen joined shortlisted authors and former winners yesterday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Women's Prize for Fiction at Bedford Square, ahead of tomorrow's award ceremony.

The Women's Prize Trust creates opportunities for women writers at all stages of their careers, working to unlock potential, boost confidence, and increase skills and knowledge. The charity is dedicated to improving access to, and appreciation of, women's writing for all readers through its prestigious Women's Prize for Fiction and Women's Prize for Non-Fiction awards.

During yesterday's event, Her Majesty met authors shortlisted for both prizes, alongside judges and past winners from the Fiction Prize's illustrious 30-year history.

To mark this significant anniversary, the Trust has created a one-off literary honour – The Women's Prize Outstanding Contribution Award. The Queen congratulated the inaugural recipient, acclaimed novelist Bernardine Evaristo, who received this recognition for her significant impact on the world of literature.

After surprising booksellers at the Waterstones' pop-up shop, Her Majesty entered the main tent, where author Kate Mosse invited The Queen on stage to deliver a speech celebrating three decades of The Women's Prize for Fiction.

Her Majesty said:

Three decades later, your achievements are impressive. Budding authors have benefitted from the wisdom of those who have trodden the same path. Careers have been launched, bestsellers have flown off the shelves into the hands and hearts of the public, and each year you distribute 3,000 books to people in need. And you have forged a community of 16 million readers who love, in your own words, “original, accessible and brilliant” literature.

The Queen is a passionate advocate for literacy causes. As a grandmother, Her Majesty appreciates both the joy of reading and the crucial role literacy plays in creating life opportunities.

Throughout her public life, Her Majesty has visited schools, libraries, and championed workplace reading schemes. She serves as Patron of several literacy organisations, including the National Literacy Trust, First Story, Coram Beanstalk and Booktrust.

The Queen's connection with The Women's Prize for Fiction, formerly named the Orange Prize, dates back to 2010, when she attended the Award Ceremony to present the Prize to Barbara Kingsolver for her novel The Lacuna.