The Queen celebrates the 15th anniversary of First Stor

First Story was founded in 2008 to provide opportunities for under-represented young people to participate in enriching creative writing activities. Her Majesty became Patron of the charity in 2011.

Since their founding in 2008, First Story has printed and distributed more than 550 anthologies of new writing by young people – amplifying diverse voices from under-represented backgrounds.

An estimated 10,000 young people have benefited from the core provision and First Story students’ writing has been broadcast on BBC radio stations locally and nationally. First Story young writers have gone on to win national competitions, one has founded a publishing company whilst others have recently published books with Usborne and Faber & Faber.

During the reception, The Queen met First Story guests, including beneficiaries, staff, trustees and supporters of the charity.