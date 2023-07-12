Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Queen celebrates the 15th anniversary of First Stor
First Story was founded in 2008 to provide opportunities for under-represented young people to participate in enriching creative writing activities. Her Majesty became Patron of the charity in 2011.
Since their founding in 2008, First Story has printed and distributed more than 550 anthologies of new writing by young people – amplifying diverse voices from under-represented backgrounds.
An estimated 10,000 young people have benefited from the core provision and First Story students’ writing has been broadcast on BBC radio stations locally and nationally. First Story young writers have gone on to win national competitions, one has founded a publishing company whilst others have recently published books with Usborne and Faber & Faber.
During the reception, The Queen met First Story guests, including beneficiaries, staff, trustees and supporters of the charity.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2023-07-11/the-queen-celebrates-the-15th-anniversary-of-first-story
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Royal Family marks the 75th anniversary of the NHS05/07/2023 16:10:00
Members of the Royal Family have marked the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service with a series of events to thank NHS staff past and present.
Music at the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh04/07/2023 14:10:00
Five new pieces of music, including one composed in Gaelic, have been commissioned by His Majesty The King for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral on Wednesday 5th July 2023, in celebration of Their Majesties’ Coronation.
The King unveils the Astra Carta seal at a Space Sustainability Reception at Buckingham Palace29/06/2023 11:10:00
His Majesty The King has welcomed astronauts, business leaders, environmentalists and scientists at a Space Sustainability Event at Buckingham Palace.
The King marks London Climate Action Week29/06/2023 10:15:00
To mark London Climate Action Week, His Majesty The King attended the Climate Innovation Forum at the Guildhall to hear about what more can be done to transition to a sustainable future.
The King hosts recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise at Buckingham Palace28/06/2023 14:10:00
Joined by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The King welcomed recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise to Buckingham Palace.
The Queen is appointed to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle19/06/2023 10:25:00
The King has been graciously pleased to appoint The Queen to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.
The Princess of Wales meets health visitors taking part in a study funded by Centre for Early Childhood16/06/2023 15:25:00
In Nuneaton, The Princess of Wales has met health visitors taking part in a new field study, funded by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits charities in Surrey08/06/2023 10:05:00
Read more about Her Royal Highness’s day in Surrey, where she visited a number of local charities and organisations.