The Queen celebrates the work of the National Theatre

The Queen has hosted a reception for staff, actors and supporters to celebrate the work of the National Theatre on stages, screens and in schools across the United Kingdom and internationally.

With a global audience reach of 19 million on stage, on tour, in schools, and cinema the National Theatre uses creativity and expertise to create theatre that sparks imagination.

As Patron of the National Theatre, The Queen met guests and watched performances, including Simon Russell-Beale with ‘Speak the Speech’ from Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’, a monologue offering insightful advice on the art of acting.

Her Majesty also enjoyed a short scene from ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ and a musical number from ‘London Road’, performed with a piano.

The National Theatre invests in talent and innovation on stage and off. From the new productions developed each year with a wide range of theatre companies, a third of that research and development resource is dedicated to shows staged at theatres outside London.

Through touring their work to local theatres and schools and nationwide education and community programmes, the National Theatre is active in every local authority in the UK.

The National Theatre is also a registered charity, with a deeply embedded social purpose, working with hundreds of schools and communities across the United Kingdom to inspire creativity, develop skills and create pathways for careers in theatre.