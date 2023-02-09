The Queen Consort visits STORM Family Centre in Battersea, London

To mark the charity's 19th anniversary, The Queen Consort today visited the STORM Family Centre, which supports people affected by domestic violence and offers services to young and older people within the community.

STORM started by helping four women and has grown from strength to strength in the last 19 years, during which time it has supported around 3,000 women to date, and over 1,000 young people. The charity is key to the community and helps those in need of employment and assistance. It offers childcare services, career and training courses, and extensive youth work. STORM also has its own nursery complete with a sensory room to cater for children with special educational needs and children who have suffered trauma and abuse.

Her Majesty met survivors and joined a reception, where some of the activities that STORM offers were showcased including candle making, art lessons and computer skills.

The Queen Consort also met Sabrina Elba, a Patron of STORM, and Kanya King CBE, the founder of the MOBO Awards and a supporter of the charity.

Before departing, Her Majesty unveiled a commemorative plaque and cut a cake to celebrate her visit to STORM, before departing.