The Queen Consort visits the West Midlands

Yesterday Her Majesty The Queen Consort visited Elmhurst Ballet School to celebrate the school’s centenary with current students, staff and alumni before thanking staff and volunteers for their great contribution to the community at the Southwater One Library

The Queen Consort, who as The Duchess of Cornwall became Patron of the school in 2006, attended a special centenary performance yesterday at Elmhurst Ballet School.

Her Majesty attended a short performance in the school’s studio theatre in celebration of the centenary and also heard about recent developments in ballet teaching that are being spearheaded by the school.

Among the students met by Her Majesty was Nigerian ballet dancer Anthony Mmesoma Madu. Anthony was awarded a scholarship to Elmhurst Ballet School in 2020 after a video of him dancing barefoot in the rain went viral online.

The Queen Consort also unveiled a plaque which sits within the school’s Centenary Commemorative Wall that depicts a timeline of key moments in Elmhurst Ballet School’s history.

Her Majesty had a photograph with all 200 Elmhurst students, from Year 7s to the graduate students in the ‘Class of 2023’ Elmhurst Ballet Company and also received a card created by the Elmhurst Ballet School students to mark the 100th anniversary.

While visiting, Her Majesty, said:

Thank you for everything you do for ballet - these schools are so important. Every time I come here, I never cease to be impressed by the students; it’s the discipline, it’s the manners and the pleasure that you all give everything. I wish you all the very best for the future.

Following this, Her Majesty visited Southwater One Library where she thanked staff and representatives from local outreach and voluntary groups for their great contribution to the community.

On arrival, Her Majesty was greeted by local schoolchildren before meeting a volunteer reading support group for adults, representatives from Telford Interfaith Council, representatives of Telford Crisis Support who provide a food bank and support services for individuals and families in crisis and Telford After Care Team (TACT) who support adults in recovery from addiction. Her Majesty then met charities STAY and Maninplace which provide housing & support services for the homeless and vulnerable people.

Her Majesty went on to meet representatives of Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST), which offers holistic, bespoke support to young people who are not in education, employment, or training and ambassadors of PODS (Parents Opening Doors), a group dedicated to involving and supporting families with a child or young person with disabilities or additional needs.

The Queen Consort unveiled a plaque during the visit to the Southwater One library before Her Majesty unveiled a commemorative stone for Telford Veterans Trail that will be set into the trail in the park.