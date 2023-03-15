Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Queen Consort visits the West Midlands
Yesterday Her Majesty The Queen Consort visited Elmhurst Ballet School to celebrate the school’s centenary with current students, staff and alumni before thanking staff and volunteers for their great contribution to the community at the Southwater One Library
The Queen Consort, who as The Duchess of Cornwall became Patron of the school in 2006, attended a special centenary performance yesterday at Elmhurst Ballet School.
Her Majesty attended a short performance in the school’s studio theatre in celebration of the centenary and also heard about recent developments in ballet teaching that are being spearheaded by the school.
Among the students met by Her Majesty was Nigerian ballet dancer Anthony Mmesoma Madu. Anthony was awarded a scholarship to Elmhurst Ballet School in 2020 after a video of him dancing barefoot in the rain went viral online.
The Queen Consort also unveiled a plaque which sits within the school’s Centenary Commemorative Wall that depicts a timeline of key moments in Elmhurst Ballet School’s history.
Her Majesty had a photograph with all 200 Elmhurst students, from Year 7s to the graduate students in the ‘Class of 2023’ Elmhurst Ballet Company and also received a card created by the Elmhurst Ballet School students to mark the 100th anniversary.
While visiting, Her Majesty, said:
Thank you for everything you do for ballet - these schools are so important. Every time I come here, I never cease to be impressed by the students; it’s the discipline, it’s the manners and the pleasure that you all give everything. I wish you all the very best for the future.
Following this, Her Majesty visited Southwater One Library where she thanked staff and representatives from local outreach and voluntary groups for their great contribution to the community.
On arrival, Her Majesty was greeted by local schoolchildren before meeting a volunteer reading support group for adults, representatives from Telford Interfaith Council, representatives of Telford Crisis Support who provide a food bank and support services for individuals and families in crisis and Telford After Care Team (TACT) who support adults in recovery from addiction. Her Majesty then met charities STAY and Maninplace which provide housing & support services for the homeless and vulnerable people.
Her Majesty went on to meet representatives of Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST), which offers holistic, bespoke support to young people who are not in education, employment, or training and ambassadors of PODS (Parents Opening Doors), a group dedicated to involving and supporting families with a child or young person with disabilities or additional needs.
The Queen Consort unveiled a plaque during the visit to the Southwater One library before Her Majesty unveiled a commemorative stone for Telford Veterans Trail that will be set into the trail in the park.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/queen-consort-visits-west-midlands
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The King and The Queen Consort celebrate Colchester’s new City status08/03/2023 11:10:00
The King and The Queen Consort spent the day in Colchester to celebrate its recently awarded city with local communities
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Wales01/03/2023 09:10:00
Ahead of St. David’s Day, The Prince and Princess of Wales visited South Wales to champion mental health initiatives and meet local communities.
The Queen Consort, joined by The King, celebrates The Queen's Reading Room with members of the literary community24/02/2023 12:20:00
Yesterday afternoon at Clarence House, The Queen Consort, joined by The King, brought together authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities to celebrate the second anniversary of @TheQueensReadingRoom.
The King visits the Felix Project in East London23/02/2023 10:10:00
Founded in 2016, the Felix Project is London’s largest food redistribution charity
The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home22/02/2023 10:15:00
Oxford House is a family-run nursing home that first opened its doors to residents in 1980.
The King visits Ukrainian military recruits undertaking training in the UK21/02/2023 09:20:00
Ukrainian military recruits are currently being trained by British and international partner forces in the UK.
Milton Keynes celebrates City status17/02/2023 14:25:00
The King visited Milton Keynes at it celebrated being granted city status
The King meets members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora communities, following the recent earthquakes in the region15/02/2023 11:20:00
Yesterday in London, The King met members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora community in a show of support to those affected during this difficult time.
Queen Mary’s Crown is removed from display at the Tower of London ahead of the Coronation14/02/2023 14:10:00
Queen Mary’s Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort on Saturday, 6th May 2023. Queen Mary’s Crown will be used for the Coronation of The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey.