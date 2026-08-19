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The Queen in conversation with Dame Laura Lee, CEO of Maggie's
Maggie’s cancer centres and the Royal Family have jointly released a film featuring The Queen discussing the role of cancer support services for patients and their families.
The film, produced to mark the 30th anniversary of the organization, features a conversation between Her Majesty and Maggie’s Chief Executive, Dame Laura Lee DBE. In the recording, The Queen reflects on her official visit to the Maggie’s centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London in late January 2024, which occurred shortly after The King was diagnosed with cancer but before the news was publicly announced.
I remember coming to see a Maggie’s just after The King being diagnosed. Nobody could say anything at the time. That was quite difficult ... looked at everybody who was suffering and all the relations and I think it made me realise even more how important these places were. I was just longing to let it out but obviously I couldn’t.
The Queen has served as the President of Maggie’s since 2008. Over the course of her tenure, she has visited 18 of the charity's 27 current UK operational centres. Her most recent engagement took place in January 2026 at the Cheltenham centre to mark the opening of a new facility extension.
The newly released film includes footage from that Cheltenham visit, alongside interviews with individuals living with cancer who receive assistance from the organization.
Dame Laura Lee noted the significance of the Queen sharing her perspective as a family member. "The King’s openness about his diagnosis has undoubtedly helped others to be more open themselves," Dame Laura said. "To now hear The Queen’s completely understandable and natural response as a wife shines a light on why it is so important that family and friends also get the support they need."
History of Maggie's
Established in 1996 with its first facility at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, Maggie’s provides psychological, emotional, and practical support within major NHS cancer hospital grounds.
According to organizational data, Maggie’s accommodated 338,928 visits in 2025, representing a 4% increase from 2024 and marking the highest annual volume in the charity's history. The organization currently provides support corresponding to approximately one in seven new cancer diagnoses across England, Scotland, and Wales.
Led by Chairman Stuart Gulliver, the charity is working toward a long-term goal of establishing 60 centres across the United Kingdom, ensuring representation at every major NHS cancer facility. By the end of 2026, the network is expected to exceed 30 locations. Facilities are currently under construction in Cambridge and Liverpool, with additional centres planned for Coventry, Kent, and Bristol. To support this expansion, the charity aims to raise £30 million during its 30th anniversary year.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/maggies?_gl=1*6iqla8*_up*MQ..*_ga*MTAzMjMzMzU2NC4xNzg3MTIzODgw*_ga_2G92HJLJTE*czE3ODcxMjM4NzkkbzEkZzAkdDE3ODcxMjM4NzkkajYwJGwwJGgw
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