The Queen, joined by The King, hosts a reception to mark the launch of The Queen's Reading Room Medal

At Clarence House, The Queen was joined by The King, The Duchess of Gloucester, a range of renowned authors and members of the literary community to celebrate the ongoing work of The Queen’s Reading Room and its mission to encourage more people to read.

The Queen has hosted a Reception for authors, members of the literary community and representatives from The Queen’s Reading Room, to celebrate the launch of The Queen’s Reading Room Medal, a new medal designed to recognise individuals who are championing books and storytelling in their local communities.

The Queen’s Reading Room works to celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading and is on a mission to help more people find and connect with books which enrich their lives.

Since its conception, The Queen’s Reading Room has launched a Podcast and an annual Festival, now in its second year.

Making life better is the ultimate aim of my Reading Room. We believe that books make for a happier, healthier and more connected society. Her Majesty The Queen

During the evening's Reception, Her Majesty was shown the design of the new Queen’s Reading Room Medal and met the judging panel who will be picking the first recipient, to be announced in 2026.

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth, a small selection of items from Jane Austen House and the Royal Collection Trust relating to the acclaimed author were also present for guests to view.

As an avid reader, The Queen has a strong interest in shining a spotlight on the importance of literacy and has long been recognised as an important supporter of literacy in the UK and internationally. As a grandmother, Her Majesty understands the joy of reading, but also the importance of literacy in creating life opportunities. Her Majesty has visited schools and libraries, as well as workplace reading schemes and prisons to see the work of adult literacy schemes.