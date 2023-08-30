The Queen joins a Poetry Together recital and tea party

Her Majesty The Queen has join children and their grandparents for a ‘Poetry Together’ recital and tea party at Fielding Primary School in Ealing, London.

Launched by Gyles Brandreth in 2019, Poetry Together encourages children and the elderly to learn a poem by heart together, before sitting down to a cup of tea and slice of cake.

Over 800 care homes and schools from around the UK have participated since its inception. Last year, schools in

Greece, Romania, Dubai, the UAE, Nigeria and the USA also took part.

During the visit, The Queen watched recitals and presented certificates, before cutting a cake with special guests – Alice and The Mad Hatter – on stage. The Honey and Cream sponge cake, which was baked at Buckingham Palace, was brought to the school by Her Majesty.

Her Majesty then joined children and their families for a tea party.

Having supported the initiative since its launch in 2019, The Queen (as The Duchess of Cornwall) shared her personal recipe for a Victoria Sponge in September 2021 for the Poetry Together tea parties. Later, in November 2021, The (then) Duchess attended a recital at the Royal Geographic Society in South Kensington.

In 2019, Her Majesty attended the inaugural Poetry Together event at Eaton Square Upper School, where she recited an extract from the poem ‘Matilda’ by heart herself.

The Queen is recognised as an important champion of literacy in the UK and internationally. As a grandmother, Her Majesty understands the joy of reading, but also the importance of literacy in creating life opportunities. Another of Her Majesty’s key focuses is supporting the older generation – encouraging them to stay active, and to feel valued and independent, tackling the isolation and seclusion that many older people can face.

