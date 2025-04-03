The Queen marks 21 years of SafeLives

The Queen, Patron of SafeLives, was presented with The Starfish Award in recognition of her support for survivors and her work to break the silence around domestic abuse.

The Queen, as Patron of SafeLives, has hosted a reception for survivors of domestic abuse, frontline professionals, and supporters to mark the charity’s 21st anniversary.

Her Majesty welcomed around 100 guests to Clarence House to highlight the work that SafeLives undertakes, and to hear more about its commitment to a future without domestic abuse.

Founded in 2004, SafeLives is a UK-wide charity dedicated to ending domestic abuse, for everyone and for good. Last year, the charity trained more than 11,500 professionals and first responders and reached almost 90,000 adult and 100,000 child survivors through programmes designed and delivered with partners.

After cutting a birthday cake to mark the charity’s milestone anniversary, The Queen met guests, including survivors who contribute to the work of SafeLives as ‘Pioneers’ and through the ‘Authentic Voice Panel’, and families of victims of domestic abuse.

‘Pioneers’ are a group of adult survivors whose expertise and insights shape policy, inform public messaging, and guide frontline professionals. In November 2024, several Pioneers, including Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, Chair of Refuge, featured in the ITV documentary, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors.

The ‘Authentic Voice Panel’ are a group of women from across Scotland with lived experience of domestic abuse. The group is dedicated to ensuring the survivor voice is at the heart of services, policy and strategy.

Before departing, The Queen was presented with The Starfish Award by Maya Balachandran, a SafeLives ‘Changemaker’, in recognition of Her Majesty’s support for survivors in her work to break the silence around domestic abuse. ‘Changemakers’ are a group of dedicated young people who share a passion to end domestic abuse and tackle the social challenges facing today’s youth.

Inspired by the story of someone gently returning a stranded starfish to the sea, at SafeLives the starfish symbolises the impact individual acts of care and courage can have to change lives.