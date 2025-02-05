Buckingham Palace
The Queen opens Mulberry Academy London Dock
Her Majesty joined students, teachers and parents for a visit which celebrated the opportunities offered by the newest school in the Mulberry Schools Trust family educating communities in Tower Hamlets and East London.
The Queen toured the new secondary school, hearing how it strives to support young people and provide them with the skills to lead successful and fulfilling lives, making a positive contribution to their own community and beyond.
The Mulberry Academy London Dock is a fully inclusive school which opened in September 2024 to around 128 Year 7 students and plans to expand progressively each year, reaching full capacity by 2029. The secondary school is part of the Mulberry Schools Trust family of schools and built in partnership with Tower Hamlets Council and the Department for Education.
Her Majesty was shown demonstrations highlighting the range of programmes students are able to take part in at the school, including a demonstration of building and racing cars in the robotics classroom by students who participate in the Mulberry STEM Academy, in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Ltd.
In Mulberry Academy London Dock’s Faith Space, Her Majesty spoke to students involved in Global Girl Leading, a Mulberry Changemaker programme for girls aged 11-18 which helps them develop leadership and teamwork skills, learning more about their recent work with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
The Queen also met the parents of students who take part in Mulberry’s sewing and baking classes and the “Letters to Our Daughters” poetry project.
The Mulberry Production Arts Academy, which has been created in partnership with the National Theatre, The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, TAIT and the Genesis Theatre Design Programme, trains students in the creative industries, linking science, technology and the arts. The Queen spoke to students involved in all aspects of the training programme, from set design to writing and acting.
Background
The Queen, as Duchess of Cornwall, previously visited Mulberry School for Girls in February 2013 to open the Mulberry and Bigland Green Community Centre and again in October 2019. During the visit in 2019, Her Majesty toured the school and heard about their partnership with the Women of the World (WOW) Festival of which Her Majesty is President
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2025-02-04/the-queen-opens-mulberry-academy-london-dock
