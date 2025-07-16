The Queen unveils new garden at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

As Patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, The Queen has unveiled the new RHS and BBC Radio 2 ‘Dog Garden’, designed by Monty Don, newly installed at the charity’s London centre, before joining a reception with the charity’s staff, volunteers and ambassadors.

For this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, the RHS joined forces with Radio 2 and Monty Don to create a garden designed especially for dogs. To ensure it will continue to be enjoyed for years to come, the RHS gifted the garden to Battersea’s London centre.

Battersea offers expert care to dogs and cats in need them by rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals at its three centres, and by sharing its knowledge and resources with other organisations around the world.

On arrival at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home yesterday, The Queen was welcomed by rescue dogs and the charity’s dedicated staff and volunteers who care for them.

Her Majesty was officially announced as Battersea’s Royal Patron in 2017, following her association with the charity since October 2010. A huge animal lover, Her Majesty rehomed two Jack Russell Terriers from Battersea, Beth in August 2011 and Bluebell in September 2012. Sadly, Beth passed away in 2024. Earlier this year, Her Majesty welcomed a new Battersea dog into her home, named Moley.

Before touring Battersea's new garden, Her Majesty spoke to Monty Don and Jamie Butterworth, who designed the garden, as well as representatives from the RHS, BBC Radio 2, and gardening volunteers.

The new Dog Garden has been designed as a blueprint for all the things dogs love and will provide Battersea with a tranquil space for the rescue dogs in their care, allowing them to spend time away from the kennel environment in a serene, natural setting.

At a reception with Battersea staff, volunteers, and ambassadors, including Sue Perkins, Amanda Holden, David Gandy, and Dame Jacqueline Wilson, The Queen finally unveiled a commemorative plaque.