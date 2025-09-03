The Queen visits patronages in Cornwall

The Queen has spent the day in Cornwall, visiting longstanding patronages ShelterBox, Cornwall Community Fund, and Cornwall Air Ambulance.

In Truro, The Queen met staff and volunteers at the ShelterBox headquarters as it marks its 25th anniversary.

ShelterBox is an international disaster relief charity based in Cornwall and specialises in emergency shelter for people uprooted from their homes by disasters, conflict, and the climate crisis. It has supported more than three million people in around 100 countries since 2000.

Her Majesty’s connection to ShelterBox dates back to 2006, when The then Duchess of Cornwall was introduced to the charity on an official visit to Pakistan, later becoming President in 2007 and Patron in May 2021.

At the charity's Truro headquarters, The Queen was shown displays about how ShelterBox has evolved over the years to adapt its response to humanitarian disasters, before receiving a demonstration of its updated shelter repair kits and some of the shelters and aid items which the charity currently responds with.

Her Majesty was also introduced to members of the ShelterBox Book Club, which through people’s love of reading, has raised more than £1.5 million to support the charity’s work.

Later, at Wave House Church in Newquay, The Queen visited local projects supported by the Cornwall Community Foundation, of which Her Majesty has been Patron since 2005.

The Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) works to drive positive change, empower grassroots organisations, and foster local giving which builds stronger communities in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. The charity aims to foster thriving communities and prevent hardship by rising to the challenges of growing inequality, climate change and the lack of affordable housing.

CCF has provided more than £117,000 in grants over 20 years to support the work of Wave House Church in strengthening the Newquay community and running projects to help local people.

At the church, Her Majesty met volunteers and members of the community who have been helped by Wave House, including residents supported by the organisation’s Turnaround Project which provides housing and mentoring to get vulnerable and at-risk young people into work.

The Queen also met representatives from other organisations which have received support from CCF, including the Newquay Foodbank and Clothes Horse, which provides clothing for families in need.

Since 2003, the Foundation has awarded more than £22 million in small grants to grassroots, front-line, volunteer-led organisations which are making a positive impact in their area, helping to overcome the challenges of disadvantage, exclusion and poverty.

Finally, The Queen opened the new operations unit of Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust's Headquarters and formally named the charity’s new G-C.N.L.I. helicopter. Her Majesty has served as Patron of the Cornwall Air Ambulance since 2009.

The Cornwall Air Ambulance provides critical care to seriously sick and injured people across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Taking to the skies in 1987, Cornwall Air Ambulance was the very first air ambulance in the UK and has since completed more than 32,000 missions, including over 1,000 missions in 2024.

Accompanied by the Trust’s Chief Executive, The Queen toured The Newman Wing, which houses the recently completed Operations Unit. In a new training room, Her Majesty met members of the Air Ambulance medical team and observed a short demonstration of their lifesaving work.

The Queen also heard from staff about how tasks are managed on site, including monitoring the weather.

In the helicopter hangar, The Queen arrived to a performance of ‘Sing it Home’, the HELi2 Appeal shanty song which was written and produced by Cornwall Air Ambulance and reached number 11 in the Official UK charts. The song was performed by the Treverbyn Academy.

Following the short performance Her Majesty met aircrew, clinicians and volunteers as well as former patients treated by the Air Ambulance. Her Majesty then formally named the new helicopter, The Duke of Cornwall, which was purchased following donations from the local community and supporters.