The Queen visits Shropshire

Her Majesty visited the market town of Shrewsbury, where she met traders and customers before heading to a newly restored local landmark of the Industrial Revolution: the Flaxmill Maltings.

The Queen arrived yesterday at Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market where she met with Stuart Jones who organise the monthly market. She then embarked on a short tour of the market which included food, artisan, jewellery, and craft stalls, while the Shrewsbury Brass band played.

Shrewsbury Farmers Market has been held in The Square for almost 20 years and has grown into one of the best markets in the area with around forty traders regularly setting up stall on the first Friday of the month.

Her Majesty then moved to the Old Market Hall where she signed the visitors book (also signed by Queen Elizabeth II in 1952) before meeting members of the local Bee Keepers’ Association.

The Queen then visited the recently restored Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, before meeting local volunteer groups including the Shrewsbury Food Hub, Shrewsbury Interfaith forum, Save our Shropshire and Shropshire Supports Refugees.

The Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings site is an Historic England flagship heritage regeneration project, and home to eight listed buildings. It is the world’s first iron-framed building (built 1796-1797) and is the forerunner to the modern-day skyscraper.

In 2022, 225 years after the Mill originally opened, the site re-opened to the public, allowing visitors to learn more about its incredible role in the Industrial Revolution and the great contribution Shrewsbury and the Midlands have made to the world in manufacturing and innovation.

To conclude the day, Her Majesty met volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service’s (RVS’s), Shropshire Good Neighbours Service, before unveiling a plaque to mark her visit.