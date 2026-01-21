Buckingham Palace
The Queen visits the National Library of Scotland to mark the launch of the National Year of Reading 2026 in Scotland
The Queen has attended a special celebration to mark the launch of the National Year of Reading in Scotland, led by the Department for Education and the National Literacy Trust.
The National Year of Reading 2026 is a Department for Education initiative in collaboration with the National Literacy Trust to address the steep decline in reading enjoyment among children, young people and adults across the whole of the UK.
On arrival, The Queen met key members of the library and representatives from the National Literacy Trust and National Year of Reading before viewing items relating to the library’s 100th anniversary, which was celebrated last year.
Her Majesty listened to a discussion on the National Year of Reading with key stakeholders supporting the campaign in Scotland.
The National Year of Reading, led by the Department for Education in collaboration with the National Literacy Trust, is a collective action campaign aiming to (re)connect people of all ages with reading as a meaningful, modern and social activity. Shaped by behaviour change insight, the campaign identity, Go All In, invites people to dive deeper into the things they already love through reading.
The National Literacy Trust, of which Her Majesty is Patron, is an independent charity that empowers children, young people and adults with the literacy skills they need to succeed. For more than 30 years, the National Literacy Trust has continued to support schools, families and communities on a local and national level to help people change their stories.
Local primary school children took part in workshops led by Beano Studios, as 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of Dennis the Menace.
Alongside Beano’s ‘Directors of Mischief and Mayhem’, The Queen met children creating storyboards and, taking part in a Beano-themed drawing session.
The Queen was presented with a special Beano comic strip, featuring Her Majesty, which highlights the importance of reading.
Before departing, The Queen attended a reception for partners, supporters and ambassadors including Sir Ian Rankin, Val McDermid and Jackie Kay, to officially launch the National Year of Reading in Scotland.
