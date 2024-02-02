The Queen will opened Maggie's new cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital

The Queen opened Maggie’s Royal Free

Earlier this week, Her Majesty The Queen opened Maggie’s Royal Free, a new cancer support centre at Royal Free Hospital. Her Majesty was introduced to Dame Laura Lee, Maggie's Chief Executive; Mr Stuart Gulliver, Chairman of Maggie’s; Daniel Libeskind, Architect of the new centre and representatives of The Royal Free London.

For over 28 years, Maggie’s has provided expert care and support, for free, in centres across the UK and online for everyone with cancer as well as their friends and families.

Inside the new centre, Her Majesty met the architectural team who have played a key role in designing the centre to be a safe and welcoming environment. Built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals, Maggie’s provide a comforting space away from the hospital, allowing people to meet others who understand what they’re going through, or just take a moment to gather their thoughts.

As President of Maggie’s, The Queen has now visited 17 Maggie’s centres throughout the UK.