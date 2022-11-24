techUK
|Printable version
The question of interoperability in the Metaverse
Joshua Bates, TMT Associate at Global Counsel writes about the implications of ownership, security and interoperability in the metaverse
Before beginning to explore what the future of the metaverse may be, we must first answer the question of whether we are talking about the Metaverse, or metaverses. Whilst at first glance this may appear to be a grammatical choice, in truth, it speaks to a broader question of whether the Metaverse will become a singular, shared and interoperable space, or a series of isolated, but perhaps more secure, sporadically connected digital environments of metaverses.
Whilst the first offers unlimited opportunity for collaboration, innovation and competition, it does present questions surrounding security and accountability; if nobody has ownership of the metaverse, who ultimately takes responsibility for safety? Closed-off metaverses offer a partial solution, in that whilst companies will – in principle at least - be more able to oversee and better protect user experiences, competitors could struggle to enter the market and users may feel locked into particular platforms.
When conducting our research and interviewing tech experts, regulators, and officials, we asked them for three keywords that defined the Metaverse. Interoperability was, by a considerable margin, the most used word across the UK, US and EU stakeholders we spoke to, as most felt it was a basic principle of what the metaverse should become. A common theme quickly emerged that many saw a successful metaverse as one where users could hold a consistent digital identity that could be carried in-between virtual worlds.
Our public polling on the other hand found that the issue of interoperability was not a core concern when compared with online abuse or safety. 56% of the UK public that we polled strongly supported rules which would require tech companies to protect children by restricting their experience of the metaverse, whilst only 33% strongly supported an agreement between metaverse companies to ensure their technologies were compatible.
The continuing growth of the video game sector has evidenced how important interoperability can be to shared experiences, however, with developers realising the huge potential that interoperability between games consoles, PCs and mobile gaming can have. Cross play, whereby users can connect with friends and players from other platforms, and cross-progression, where a single account for a game can be used by a user across any device have been features warmly welcomed by the gaming community. These features have increased player bases and playtime across games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty and Overwatch significantly, bringing together users from multiple platforms. Cross-players ended up playing Fortnite about 570% more on average than non cross-players according to Epic Games’ analysis, speaking to the power cross-platforms can provide both to user enjoyment and player base for developers.
As the Metaverse continues to develop, platforms and developers will have to attempt to navigate both security and interoperability, to ensure that users are both safe, and able to move between worlds seamlessly. Creating a wild west of interconnected, unsecure virtual experiences would risk the safety and data privacy of the public, an issue our polling has found is already front of mind. Isolated metaverse bubbles on the other hand risk hampering innovation and creating ‘walled gardens’ that limit the metaverse's full potential.
Further insight into our findings, polling and conclusions of our international research into the Metaverse can be found in our report, Regulating the metaverse - Global Counsel report | Global Counsel (global-counsel.com).
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/the-question-of-interoperability-in-the-metaverse.html
Latest News from
techUK
Post-pandemic economic growth for UK labour markets: Skills, AI, and modern working practices24/11/2022 11:10:00
techUK gave evidence to the House of Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee on post-pandemic economic growth for UK labour markets.
Whitepaper launch: Strengthening the UK-Japan Strategic Partnership Through Innovation23/11/2022 14:38:00
A new techUK whitepaper shares recommendations to UK and Japan governments to spur international collaboration across the tech industry.
techUK launches new report on supply chain risks23/11/2022 11:25:00
techUK has published a new paper ‘Risks in Tech Supply Chains’ looking at some of the main sustainability, transparency and resilience risks facing the sector.
Strengthening the UK-Japan Strategic Partnership Through Innovation22/11/2022 11:25:00
A new techUK whitepaper shares recommendations to UK and Japan governments to spur international collaboration across the tech industry.
Ministry of Defence publishes Defence Supply Chain Strategy21/11/2022 16:25:00
techUK has summarised the key points in the Defence Supply Chain Strategy, which outlines how UK Defence plans to build resilience within its Supply Chains.
Results of techUK’s VAWG Digital & Tech Working Group21/11/2022 14:43:00
techUK is delighted to announce the results of its new working group looking at preventing and tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG). See which members made it onto the group
Results of techUK’s RASSO Tech Working Group21/11/2022 11:25:00
techUK is delighted to announce the results of the newly formed working group, in partnership with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), Police Digital Service (PDS), College of Policing, Home Office and local policing partners, to tackle the barriers and challenges in Policing’s response to rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO).
A participant’s perspective – the Empowering Women to Lead Cyber Security programme16/11/2022 12:15:00
techUK’s own Raya Tsolova shares her thoughts on the significant value that the initiative delivers to those who take part.