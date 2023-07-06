Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
The regime cannot ignore calls for change: UK and partners call out Iran over executions
The UK’s Minister of State for the Middle East has urged the Iranian regime to end the surge in executions, following a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.
The UK’s Minister of State for the Middle East Lord (Tariq) Ahmad has urged the Iranian regime to listen to the calls from the international community and end the surge in executions, following a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council yesterday.
The UN Fact Finding Mission, set up by the Human Rights Council earlier this year to investigate Iran’s human rights violations, reported to the Council on human rights violations during recent protests in Iran.
Following the meeting, more than 50 states, including the UK, signed a statement led by Costa Rica criticising the ‘alarming pace’ of executions in Iran.
The regime has carried out more than 300 executions in 2023 alone. This is a shocking trend - executions are on track to exceed 2022, and more than double 2021’s figures. Analysis of the executions has shown that many are for minor crimes such as non-violent drug offences and the list included five individuals arrested following the death of Mahsa Amini.
The statement called out the frequent reports of forced confessions, following torture and inhumane treatment, leading to death penalty sentences in Iran.
Lord Ahmad said:
The UK and our partners have condemned the Iranian regime for their brutal use of executions to stifle dissent.
The regime cannot continue to ignore the calls from the Iranian people, and the international community, for change.
A moratorium on the death penalty must be the first step in the regime changing course and listening to the concerns of the Iranian people.
The UK has more than 350 sanctions in place on Iranian individuals and entities in response to the regime’s actions, including on the Prosecutor General and Deputy Prosecutor General who are responsible for Iran’s application of the death penalty.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-regime-cannot-ignore-calls-for-change-uk-and-partners-call-out-iran-over-executions
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK and Poland strengthen foreign policy, security and defence cooperation05/07/2023 16:07:00
The UK and Polish Foreign and Defence secretaries signed the 2030 Strategic Partnership following talks at Lancaster House
Joint statement from the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS75229/06/2023 17:10:00
The International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752, including the UK, Ukraine, Canada and Sweden, have issued a statement.
New law imposes fresh sanctions on Russia accessing UK legal expertise29/06/2023 15:27:00
Move increases global activity to weaken vulnerable sectors of Russian economy.
International Labour Conference:Joint Statement Finance Committee28/06/2023 10:20:00
This statement was delivered in advance of a vote on the 2023 – 2024 ILO budget. Delivered by Deputy Head of UK Mission to the UN & WTO in Geneva, Hema Kotecha.
UK announces climate partnerships with Africa and the Caribbean22/06/2023 17:05:00
Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell announces at a Paris summit new partnerships to help developing countries manage debt and climate crises.
Global businesses pledge to back Ukraine's recovery as PM sets out major financial package21/06/2023 09:32:00
Major conglomerates, international corporations, retail chains and businesses across the world signal their backing for Ukraine at recovery conference.
New legislation allows Russian sanctions to remain until compensation is paid to Kyiv20/06/2023 13:20:00
The UK government is taking powers to maintain Russian sanctions until compensation is paid to Ukraine.
The UK-Singapore Cyber Dialogue19/06/2023 14:10:00
The UK-Singapore Cyber Dialogue was held in London on 13 June 2023 to discuss cyber priorities and deliverables for both countries.