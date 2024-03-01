techUK
The Regulatory Horizon Council publish report on regulation for quantum technology applications
The Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) has published the awaited report Regulating Quantum Technology Applications to set out a pro-innovation approach to regulating quantum technologies. This builds the foundations for safe and effective advancement of quantum technologies while cementing the UK’s position as a global leader in the technology.
techUK, the UK's technology trade association, has welcomed working with the RHC on this report
Commissioned as part of the UK’s National Quantum Strategy, the report provides policymakers, regulators and industry with crucial guidance to safely and effectively advance groundbreaking quantum technologies.
The RHC’s report outlines 14 key recommendations within three categories:
- Regulatory Frameworks and Governance: Establishing application-specific regulatory frameworks that are adaptable and proportionate to the unique properties and development stages of quantum innovations.
- Standards and International Collaboration: Fostering international collaboration and harmonising standards to facilitate global market access.
- Innovation Funding and Market Development: Integrating regulation and responsible innovation practices into the development of quantum technologies and fostering market development through regulatory sandboxes and testbeds.
Quantum technologies already offer possible solutions to some of society’s greatest challenges and provide future capabilities that are yet to be explored, from new sensing technologies to help screen for diseases, to quantum computers which could solve problems even the most powerful classical computers currently struggle with. This potential is one of the reasons quantum has been prioritised as one of the government’s five critical technologies, as set out in the UK Science and Technology Framework.
The National Quantum Strategy addressed techUK’s recommendations on responsible innovation, with reassurance that UK regulatory frameworks will drive responsible innovation. techUK members, many who are pioneers of the UK quantum industry, have expressed the need for early and open communication around responsible innovation to ensure this technology delivers the best results for people, society, the economy, and the planet.
In response to this report, Sue Daley, techUK's Director of Tech and Innovation, has recently said:
techUK welcomes the publication of the Regulatory Horizons Council Report which serves as a further example of transforming the recommendations of the National Quantum Strategy into action. While quantum technologies remain nascent, engaging in discussions about a pro-innovation regulatory framework for quantum in the UK is crucial. This proactive approach not only provides early regulatory clarity but also mitigates economic risks, ensuring that the opportunities for the UK’s quantum businesses are maximised. As quantum moves towards commercialisation, it is essential to support the research and development of all quantum technologies and support a plurality of architectures or solutions. techUK eagerly anticipates collaborating with DSIT as they navigate and respond to the insights presented in this report over the coming months.
Sue Daley
techUK
As part of this, techUK is delighted to act as the industry co-chair to the Responsible Quantum Industry Forum alongside the NQCC. If you would like to learn more about this forum please do not hesitate to reach out
Responsible innovation is an iterative process. This work cannot be achieved by one organisation alone. As outlined by the RHC’s charter, a detailed response to the recommendations will be undertaken by the Office for Quantum in the coming months. We welcome the Office for Quantum taking forward this report. We look forward to supporting them and the quantum community through this next phase.
You can read the full report here.
