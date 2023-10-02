Chatham House
The Republican debates expose fractures in US foreign policy consensus
EXPERT COMMENT
Republican attacks on the president as ‘soft on China’ feed into criticism of his climate policy and support for Ukraine, eroding bipartisan alignment.
The second GOP debate, much like the first, took place in the shadow of Donald Trump. Despite the attacks made on the former president at the event, polling tells a clear story: two candidates, Trump and Biden, are lined up to win their respective party nominations.
The two leading candidates ignored the debate and continued to court voters. On Tuesday, President Biden became the first US president to join a picket line with members of the United Auto Workers Union. That both candidates took time to court white working-class voters in Michigan is a reminder that swing states continue to be play a pivotal role in US elections.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/09/republican-debates-expose-fractures-us-foreign-policy-consensus
