The Republican debates expose fractures in US foreign policy consensus

EXPERT COMMENT

Republican attacks on the president as ‘soft on China’ feed into criticism of his climate policy and support for Ukraine, eroding bipartisan alignment.

The second GOP debate, much like the first, took place in the shadow of Donald Trump. Despite the attacks made on the former president at the event, polling tells a clear story: two candidates, Trump and Biden, are lined up to win their respective party nominations.

The two leading candidates ignored the debate and continued to court voters. On Tuesday, President Biden became the first US president to join a picket line with members of the United Auto Workers Union. That both candidates took time to court white working-class voters in Michigan is a reminder that swing states continue to be play a pivotal role in US elections.

