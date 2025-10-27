Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The right to Freedom of Religion or Belief sits at the heart of the UK’s human rights approach: UK statement at the UN Third Committee
Statement given recently (24 October 2025) by David Smith, UK Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, in the UN Third Committee.
I am proud to represent the UK as Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, FoRB for short.
The right to FoRB sits at the heart of the UK’s human rights approach. FoRB is essential to open, stable and prosperous societies. It is integral to addressing many shared challenges: from conflict and growth to migration.
We thank the Special Rapporteur for her report on the importance of upholding FoRB for people on the move. The report underlines the significant impact of not doing so, and the compounding effects across communities, countries and borders.
We must do more to address the root causes of displacement and migration, including violations and abuses of FoRB.
The UK is committed to doing so. For example, in Sudan, we are bolstering peace efforts and support for those fleeing violence; secured renewal of the UN fact-finding mission; and providing an additional £120m this year in humanitarian aid alone.
Our aid will assist those living through the world’s biggest humanitarian and displacement crisis, and help people remain within their immediate region, ensuring they can return home more easily when conditions permit.
