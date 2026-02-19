Chatham House
The risks of Trump’s peace plan: Two Gazas and an annexed West Bank
EXPERT COMMENT
Trump’s plan could doom aspirations for a unified Palestinian state. European and Arab states should pressure Washington before it’s too late.
As US President Donald Trump convenes the inaugural meeting of the ‘Board of Peace’ (BoP) in Washington this week, Gaza will be thrust back into the international spotlight. This gives Arab and European governments a chance to review the framework he has set out to end the conflict in Gaza and adjust their engagement strategies.
Although they are mostly keen to accommodate Trump and help maintain the ceasefire, they risk supporting a process that could close off any prospect of Palestinian statehood and deliver a serious blow to Palestinian nationalism. If Arab and European states do not act, they risk letting Palestine become transformed into the Israeli right’s dream.
