The Role of Beneficial Ownership Transparency in the Hard Power Era

In the age of hard power, beneficial ownership transparency must shift from an anti-corruption ideal to a national security capability for Britain and its allies.

In the halcyon days of geopolitical stability in 2013, the UK government launched its campaign for raising global standards on beneficial ownership transparency (BOT) during its G8 presidency. One thing that has survived the turmoil in the intervening period is the UK government’s continued, cross-party support for this mission. This campaign has certainly achieved a measure of success, especially domestically, with a much-enhanced Companies House register and the novel introduction of the Register of Overseas Entities for improved property transparency, as the two stand-out achievements.

In a political culture of hyperbole, the UK can genuinely see itself as a global leader in championing – and delivering – BOT but as the UK prepares for its presidency of the G20 next year and the now-G7 in 2028, it cannot look at the state of global progress with great satisfaction.

In August this year, the US government defanged its Corporate Transparency Act by announcing the permanent removal of the requirement for US individuals and businesses to register, in a move which made permanent a 2025 suspension celebrated by President Trump as ending the ‘economic menace’ of BOT. In the EU, the 2022 Court of Justice of the European Union ruling has effectively put an end to public registers, the UK’s policy preference, with focus shifting to a Legitimate Interest Access model. Finally, closer to home for the UK, genuine access to beneficial ownership information in the highest-risk Overseas Territories can be mildly described as suboptimal.

With the tide turning against it, how can the UK find a new argument to support its campaign for BOT to regain its relevance in an era of slipping standards and hard power politics?

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