The Royal Family marks the 75th anniversary of the NHS
Members of the Royal Family have marked the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service with a series of events to thank NHS staff past and present.
The King and Queen
On the eve of the anniversary, The King and Queen met patients and staff at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh which served more than 850,000 people. Their Majesties visited the Elderly Meaningful Activity Centre which helps occupy elderly patients undergoing treatment in order to improve mental health outcomes. At the Centre for Reproductive Health The Queen spoke to new parents in the Neo-natal ward about their treatment.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended a national service to mark the anniversary at Westminster Abbey.
The George Cross which was awarded to all NHS staff past and present in recognition of their service including the exceptional efforts of NHS staff across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic had pride of place at the service.
The award was presented by the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle last year.
The cross was carried through Westminster Abbey by Nurse May Parsons, who was amongst the NHS representatives presented with the award last year.
The Duchess of Edinburgh later opened a new training academy for nurses, midwives and allied healthcare professionals based at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
She met healthcare professionals who will use the facility, and saw first-hand the type of training that will take place in the King’s Academy, including taking blood, and resuscitation.
The new King’s Academy will be used by many of the Trust’s 8,000 nurses and midwives as well as healthcare professionals from others parts of London and the south east.
The Prince and Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales had also shown their appreciation for NHS workers ahead of the anniversary by hosting a tea party for NHS Charities Together: a network of over 230 NHS Charities across the UK which work together to help the NHS go further for staff and patients.
The Princess Royal
At NHS Lothian, The Princess Royal opened the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences.
During the visit, Her Royal Highness toured the new building and met staff providing exceptional care to all their patients.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2023-07-05/the-royal-family-marks-the-75th-anniversary-of-the-nhs
