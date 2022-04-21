The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents responds to the Government’s self-driving vehicle Highway Code update

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has noted the announcement that the Government will update the Highway Code to clarify drivers’ responsibilities in self-driving vehicles. However, the charity, which participated in the public consultation about the planned changes, still has reservations about the road safety implications if drivers are distracted.

The changes to the Code include allowing drivers to view content which is not related to driving on built-in display screens, while the self-driving vehicle is in control. It will still be illegal to use mobile phones in self-driving mode. The update is expected to explain clearly that while travelling in self-driving mode, motorists must be ready to resume control in a timely way if they are prompted to – such as when they approach motorway exits.

Rebecca Needham, RoSPA’s Road Safety Manager, England, said: "RoSPA has concerns about the announcement that drivers will be able to view content that is not related to driving on built-in display screens, while the self-driving vehicle is in control. In particular, we are still concerned about the driver becoming distracted if they use the vehicle infotainment system to watch films or sports on an in-vehicle television screen, reply to messages or interact with media or written content.

“However, we do recognise the long-term merits of this technology. A proportion of drivers already carry out distracting activities occasionally without realising the extra risk that it causes. Eating, drinking or making adjustments to the infotainment system are examples of activities that drivers may do without always contemplating the risks involved.

“When the self-driving system is engaged, this could give the driver the opportunity to undertake these brief tasks that they would normally have done while driving, in a manner that would be safer than if they were fully in control of the vehicle, but still be in a position to respond promptly to a transition demand. RoSPA believes this is one of the benefits of automated driving systems and we are ultimately optimistic that this technology could potentially improve the safety of vehicle occupants and other road users. As these systems are developed, the details of how they operate and are used is absolutely critical to get right.

“RoSPA is pleased that it has been decided that it will still be illegal to use mobile phones in self-driving mode, given the greater risk they pose in distracting drivers as shown in research.

“The information in the Highway Code will play a vital role in educating road users about the capabilities and limitations of early automated driving technologies, such as Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS). Although drivers and riders are encouraged to keep updated with changes in the Highway Code, unfortunately we must recognise that many drivers may not have referred to it since passing their driving test.

“RoSPA strongly recommends that the wording in the Highway Code be complemented by direct driver education and training to include the requirements for engaging the system, how to perform the process, the role and responsibilities of the driver during operation and the procedure of handing back control to the driver.

“All drivers need to know how to recognise a vehicle operating autonomously and how it will respond in any given situation, such as if a driver falls asleep at the wheel or is “cut-up” by another driver. The detail of the operation of these systems is complex and systems authorised for use must be strictly controlled before they are allowed to be implemented. For example, we don’t know the effect on the driver of watching television and speaking using hands-free.”