Welsh Government
|Printable version
The scheme helping thousands of people to become homeowners in Wales
The Welsh Government’s Help to Buy Wales scheme is helping people who might otherwise not be able to afford a home to become homeowners.
The scheme has already helped more than 14,500 households to purchase their own homes. Since April 2022, 84% of purchasers have been first-time buyers.
In December, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, announced an additional £57 million to extend the scheme until September 2026, allowing even more people to achieve their dreams of homeownership.
The Cabinet Secretary recently visited Locke Gardens, a Lovell Homes development at Glan Llyn in Newport, to meet with new homeowners who have benefited from the scheme.
One of the purchasers, Venkatesh Mandapati, was previously renting in Newport before he and his wife purchased their three-bedroom home at the Lovell development through Help to Buy Wales.
The Cabinet Secretary said:
When meeting Mr. Mandapati, I heard first-hand how Help to Buy Wales has transformed his life from renter to homeowner. The scheme is delivering real change for people across Wales, helping individuals and families enjoy the security of owning their own home.
I’m particularly pleased about the support we are providing to first-time buyers through Help to Buy Wales, helping them take their first step onto the property ladder.
We will continue to work with developers and partners to ensure Help to Buy Wales is accessible to those who need it most.
Suzie Hewitt, Regional Sales Director of Lovell, said:
Help to Buy Wales is an excellent scheme that has helped many of our purchasers get their foot on the property ladder and gain access to a home of their own. At Locke Gardens, 36 per cent of buyers have used the scheme to purchase a range of two and three-bedroom house styles available at the development.
We were delighted to welcome the Cabinet Secretary to Locke Gardens to discuss the scheme and speak first-hand to Lovell residents who have benefited from it, and we look forward to connecting more buyers with the right home for them with the help of the scheme going forward.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/scheme-helping-thousands-people-become-homeowners-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New Legislation to Transform Local Bus travel31/03/2025 14:05:00
Proposals to transform the way local bus services are planned and delivered across Wales have been published today. (Monday 31 March). They will benefit passengers, communities and encourage more bus travel.
New ratings system for care services launches in Wales31/03/2025 09:10:00
A new inspection ratings system for care services in Wales comes into force on 1 April to help ensure people receive the best possible care.
Best of Wales celebrated at National Tourism Summit and awards28/03/2025 15:05:00
Tourism and hospitality have been praised as the "lifeblood of the Welsh economy" that create jobs and drive growth.
Irish Sea resilience taskforce holds first meeting28/03/2025 14:05:00
The first meeting of the Irish Sea Resilience Taskforce took place in Anglesey yesterday, bringing together representatives from across Wales, Ireland and beyond to strengthen vital sea connections between the nations.
£10m boost for Welsh nature projects28/03/2025 13:05:00
Thirteen projects across Wales have secured more than £10m to protect nature across land and sea.
Ceredigion affordable housing project wins grant28/03/2025 12:05:00
A community in Ceredigion has benefited from £8,500 to develop housing in their local area.
New cross-border effort to strengthen Irish Sea transport links27/03/2025 14:05:00
A new taskforce focused on improving the resilience of Irish Sea transport connections will hold its first meeting this Thursday.
UK Government Spring Statement: Response from the First Minister of Wales27/03/2025 11:25:00
First Minister Eluned Morgan has responded to the Chancellor’s statement.
College wellbeing support playing important role in learners’ education experience26/03/2025 13:15:00
Learners across Wales are benefiting from increased wellbeing and mental health support thanks to £4 million in funding for colleges. Funding has previously been used to create wellbeing centres or counselling.