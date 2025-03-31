The Scottish Government Procurement Strategy April 2025 – March 2028

The Scottish Government's procurement strategy describes how we plan to carry out our regulated procurements for the next three years.

Introduction

Welcome to the Scottish Government’s procurement strategy for 2025-2028. This strategy sets out and describes how we plan to carry out our procurements for the period 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2028. It reflects our role as a contracting authority and some broader activities we undertake in leading and delivering strategic governance, procurement policy, capability and eCommerce solutions across the Scottish public sector.

The strategy details our strategic aims and objectives which support the delivery of Scotland’s Programme for Government and the Scottish Government’s four key priorities:

eradicating child poverty,

growing the economy,

tackling the climate emergency, and

ensuring high quality and sustainable public services.

The strategy supports, aligns and drives continuous improvement with a number of national and local strategies, including the Public Procurement Strategy for Scotland (PPSS).

Our national ambitions are embedded in the PPSS and this strategy details how we will continue to deliver them, working collaboratively across the public and private sectors, providing tools, support and guidance. It shows how we help influence and empower buyers, suppliers and key stakeholder communities as well as collectively use the significant annual public procurement spend across the Scottish public sector to support an inclusive, green and growing economy, support longer term economic wellbeing, a just transition to net zero and to support our response to the climate emergency.

We commit to delivering against the principles of procurement, acting transparently and reducing barriers to engagement so that opportunities can be accessed by as diverse a range of businesses and organisations as possible.

Overall, this strategy outlines how we will use the Power of Procurement to deliver and influence outcomes that are good for businesses and their employees, good for places and communities, good for society, and that are open and connected with the communities we serve.

The broad principles and policies described in this document are expected to remain relevant until at least 31 March 2028. We will continue to review the strategy annually to ensure it remains current and will publish new revisions detailing any required changes on our website.

