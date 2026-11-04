Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
The Secretary of State Extends Transitional Provision
The Secretary of State has signed an extension to a transitional provision made under the Legacy Act.
At the request of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, the Secretary of State has signed an extension to a transitional provision made under the Legacy Act. This extension will allow the Ombudsman to carry out post-investigative tasks in a small number of remaining cases until 31 October 2027. Under the Legacy Act, the period was initially set to end on 30 April 2025, and this has since been extended by the Government three times to enable post-investigative work to be completed by the Police Ombudsman and other investigating bodies.
The Government is committed to ensuring families receive information as soon as possible about what happened to their loved ones, and is currently taking forward the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, which will repeal and replace the Legacy Act.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-secretary-of-state-extends-transitional-provision
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State hails PSNI anniversary as a 'major milestone'04/11/2026 12:10:00
The Secretary of State pays tribute to the courage of serving and former officers as the PSNI marks its 25th anniversary.
New Belfast fabrication hall to support shipbuilding for decades02/11/2026 15:17:00
New Belfast shipbuilding hall crowns year of record-breaking defence investment in Northern Ireland industry, supporting 900 jobs and apprenticeships in Belfast
Breathing space for Northern Ireland families and businesses29/10/2026 10:12:00
Families and businesses in Northern Ireland will get breathing space from Budget 2026.
Troubles Bill strengthened to deliver greater truth and accountability for victims and better protections for veterans19/10/2026 14:15:00
The Government will today [Monday 19 October] strengthen the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill through a substantial package of amendments.
The Troubles: Living with the Legacy14/10/2026 12:05:00
Government yesterday launched campaign placing the voices of victims and veterans at the heart of government policy in addressing legacy issues
Troubles Bill reinforced with permanent legal protections and safeguards for veterans12/10/2026 16:15:00
The UK Government has today [Monday 12 October] tabled a significant package of amendments which enhance existing protections in the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill.
Minister for Northern Ireland champions Northern Ireland economic growth, exports and innovation07/10/2026 15:05:00
Minister visits AMIC, UKEF Business Forum and Catagen
Connect Fund to offer up to £500k for Northern Ireland and GB voluntary and community groups05/10/2026 14:15:00
Applications for next round of grant scheme open at the start of November.