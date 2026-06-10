Sentencing Council
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The Sentencing Council is consulting on amendments to the Imposition guideline as a result of the Sentencing Act 2026
The Sentencing Act 2026 received Royal Assent on 22 January 2026. The act made a number of important changes to the sentencing regime in England and Wales, as well as to the law governing release and supervision of those serving custodial sentences in England and Wales.
The independent Sentencing Council is therefore consulting on amendments to the Imposition of community and custodial sentences guideline to reflect the new provisions in the act, in line with its statutory responsibilities.
The consultation is open to everyone; including members of the public, members of the judiciary, legal practitioners, individuals who work or have an interest in criminal justice.
The consultation will run from 10 June until to 2 September.
Notes to editors
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An embargoed copy of the consultation paper is available on request
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Links to the consultation paper will go live at 00:01 on Wednesday 10 June
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The purpose of this consultation is to give effect to legislation, which received royal assent in January 2026
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The language around the proposed amendments has been drafted to be in line with the Sentencing Act 2026.
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The Sentencing Council was established by Parliament to be an independent body, but accountable to Parliament for its work which is scrutinised by the Justice Select Committee. Justice Ministers are accountable to Parliament for the Sentencing Council’s effectiveness and efficiency, for its use of public funds and for protecting its independence. Judicial Council members are appointed by the Lord Chief Justice with the agreement of the Lord Chancellor. Non-judicial council members are appointed by the Lord Chancellor with the agreement of the Lady Chief Justice.
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For more information, please contact Sentencing Council Press Office by email pressoffice@sentencingcouncil.gov.uk
Original article link: https://sentencingcouncil.org.uk/latest/the-sentencing-council-is-consulting-on-amendments-to-the-imposition-guideline-as-a-result-of-the-sentencing-act-2026/
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