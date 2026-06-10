The Sentencing Council is consulting on amendments to the Imposition guideline as a result of the Sentencing Act 2026

The Sentencing Act 2026 received Royal Assent on 22 January 2026. The act made a number of important changes to the sentencing regime in England and Wales, as well as to the law governing release and supervision of those serving custodial sentences in England and Wales.

The independent Sentencing Council is therefore consulting on amendments to the Imposition of community and custodial sentences guideline to reflect the new provisions in the act, in line with its statutory responsibilities.