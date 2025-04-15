The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Edwin Poots MLA, Comments on Rory McIlroy

The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Edwin Poots MLA yesterday commented on Rory McIlroy’s success in the US Masters recently:

“I want to congratulate Rory McIlroy on his victory at Augusta to claim the Masters title and become a rare and historic grand slam winner.

“No great sporting achievement comes easily but Rory McIlroy’s story is one of talent, hard work and determination, resilience and perseverance in the face of setbacks. It is symbolic that Rory’s game on Sunday reflected all those elements of his career and everyone watching in Northern Ireland, and indeed beyond, went on that journey with him right through to the play-off.

“Rory McIlroy is a tremendous role model and his emotional reaction to his victory, his humility and his focus on his family underlined that further.

“It is important that the Assembly recognises the best of Northern Ireland. I have no doubt that Members will be seeking to use the appropriate procedural mechanisms to mark Rory’s achievement on the floor of the Assembly and the next sitting and I look forward to facilitating that.

“Rory McIlroy is one of the finest ambassadors we have ever had and we all look forward to following many more victories in the time ahead.”