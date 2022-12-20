Ofcom
|Printable version
The spectrum secret behind your favourite tech Christmas gifts
With Christmas on the horizon, lots of us are either already wrapped up with our gift shopping or still have things to buy for our nearest and dearest.
And this year, like many years, will see tech gifts at the top of a lot of people’s Christmas lists, whether they’re buying for somebody else or treating themselves to the latest gadget.
But did you know some of the best sellers depend on radio spectrum in order to work?
What is spectrum?
You can’t see or feel radio spectrum. But any device that communicates wirelessly needs spectrum – such as televisions, car key fobs, baby monitors, wireless microphones and wi-fi networks. Mobile phones use spectrum to connect to a local mast so people can make calls and access the internet.
Why does Ofcom manage spectrum use?
Spectrum is a finite resource, so it needs to be managed carefully. Certain bands of spectrum are also used for different purposes. For example, mobile companies use different parts of the spectrum to TV companies. So, it needs to be managed to prevent services interfering with each other and causing disruption to people and businesses.
Does my gift rely on spectrum?
There’s lots of gadgets that you might not realise need spectrum in order to function. We’ve chosen a few of the likely big sellers this Christmas, to give an idea of how spectrum is often the key to how they work.
Drones: Drones can range from the small, indoor models popular with kids, to the more serious outdoor models used by hobbyists and aerial photographers. But the technology behind them is largely the same. They can be controlled via a smartphone or tablet, or a dedicated controller – but they depend on a wireless connection to do this, and that wireless connection uses radio spectrum.
Remote-controlled toys: Most remote-controlled toys use radio waves to transmit signals from the controller to the vehicle - it’s these signals that communicate with the toy and tell it how to move. In fact, you might have heard these toys also referred to as ‘radio-controlled toys’.
Bluetooth headphones: Bluetooth is a wireless technology that’s used in a lot of the wireless audio equipment that we use at home and on the move. Bluetooth works by using radio waves to enable an audio source (which could be a smartphone or a dedicated piece of hi-fi output equipment) to communicate with headphones without the need for wires.
Smart speakers: Smart speakers are used in many homes, and our recent research showed that the devices are helping to combat loneliness for people who live alone. They operate on home wi-fi networks, which are dependent on spectrum to function.
Wireless consoles and controllers: Gaming-related gadgets are always popular gifts, and some gaming devices and controllers operate wirelessly. For example, some consoles will link to your home wi-fi network in order for you to play games online. Meanwhile, wired controllers are these days a thing of the past, with wireless controllers now the norm. And similarly to the controller for a remote-controlled car, it’s a case of the controller communicating with the console and ‘telling’ the console what to do, which then results in the moves and actions you see on-screen in the game.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/the-spectrum-secret-behind-your-favourite-tech-christmas-gifts
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom fines Sepura £1.5m for breaking competition law19/12/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom has fined Sepura £1.5m for a breach of competition law, after the company exchanged commercially sensitive information with competitor Motorola about pricing intentions during a procurement process.
How Ofcom’s spectrum team supported the Queen’s funeral16/12/2022 13:43:00
The state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most important events in television history, with estimates suggesting it was watched by billions of viewers worldwide.
Record rollout of faster internet connections16/12/2022 09:15:00
More than four in ten homes can now access faster, more reliable internet connections, as the rollout of full-fibre technology continues at record pace.
It won’t be lonely this Christmas for smart speaker users14/12/2022 16:10:00
Smart speakers are playing an important role in combatting loneliness for people who live on their own, according to new Ofcom research.
Ofcom seeking views on proposed changes to BBC’s Operating Licence requirements14/12/2022 15:10:00
Ofcom is consulting on proposed changes to the BBC’s Operating Licence.
Ofcom's Proposed Plan of Work 2023/2414/12/2022 14:10:00
We have today published Ofcom’s proposed Plan of Work for 2023/24, outlining our areas of work for the next financial year.
Does Ofcom regulate Netflix?09/12/2022 09:20:00
We’re sometimes contacted by people who’ve seen something they found harmful or offensive on a streaming – also known as a video on demand (VOD) – service like Netflix, and want to know what action Ofcom might take. The simple answer is that Ofcom does not regulate Netflix although we do regulate many other similar services.
Why two TV shows featuring Gordon Ramsay broke our rules on offensive language06/12/2022 09:10:00
Yesterday, we announced that two TV programmes, featuring Gordon Ramsay , broke our broadcasting rules, because they included offensive language but were shown before the 9pm watershed.
Pandemic no longer excuse for missing delivery targets, Ofcom warns Royal Mail02/12/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom has warned Royal Mail that it cannot continue to rely on the impact of Covid-19 as an excuse for poor delivery performance, after the company missed several regulatory targets last year due to the pandemic.