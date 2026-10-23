Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
The state of health care and adult social care in England 2025/26
State of Care is our annual assessment of health care and social care in England.
The report looks at the trends, shares examples of good and outstanding care, and highlights where care needs to improve.
Alternate formats
The findings from this year's report are available in alternate formats, including British Sign Language and easy read.
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/publications/major-report/state-care/2025-2026
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
CQC to regulate autism and ADHD diagnostic assessments09/10/2026 17:20:00
The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) have asked us to regulate all diagnostic assessments for autism and ADHD, once new regulations are in place.
Registered manager ordered to pay £2,333 for exposing a resident to a significant risk of avoidable harm02/09/2026 14:20:00
Today (Thursday 27 August), a care home manager has been ordered to pay £2,333 after failing to provide safe care and treatment to a resident which exposed them to a significant risk of avoidable harm.
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Learning from practice: innovation in primary and community care30/07/2026 14:20:00
Excellent care is happening in health and social care services across the country every day.
How CQC regulates during local government reorganisation23/07/2026 11:10:00
Read our update on how inspections and assessments of local services will continue during major local government, social care and NHS reforms.
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